Cops Looking for Men Who Fired Shots That Smashed Windows at Flushing Apartment Complex

Suspects wanted for allegedly firing shots that smashed windows in a Flushing apartment complex early Monday morning (Photo NYPD)

The NYPD is looking two men who allegedly fired shots at an apartment complex in Flushing during the early hours Monday morning.

Police have released photos of the men who allegedly discharged their firearms in front of an apartment building at 41-17 Haight St. at around 2:55 a.m. The bullets smashed windows in the complex putting the public at risk, cops said.

The men fled the scene after firing the shots. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.