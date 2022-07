When you say the word Blizzard, Northern People tend to flinch a little bit because we all think it's a weather condition. It's a DQ Blizzard that can help children. At participating DQ locations across the nation, it's Miracle Treat Day on July 28th, $1 from each Blizzard sold will be donated to the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. For us in Minnesota, it goes to the Gillette Children's Hospital in Minneapolis and to the Gillette Clinic in Duluth for treatments and appointments.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO