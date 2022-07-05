ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Teams Not Named the Lakers the Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving To

By Wil Leitner
Ben Maller: “If I’m the Nets I would say ‘I’m going to trade you but I’m going to trade you to the boondocks’, and these aren’t necessarily bad teams but these are teams that are not sexy and are not the cool kids. That would be the Minnesota Timberwolves – let Kyrie enjoy the nice Minnesota winter and go ice fishing. The Trailblazers – go down the Oregon Trail and hang out in Portland. Or the Charlotte Hornets. Any of those teams I would be okay with. I’m not trading him to a glamour team like the Lakers and I’m not trading him to the Mavericks because that’s a sexy team with Luka. What kind of value does Kyrie Irving have on the auctioning board? It’s not nothing but it’s close to bupkis. At this point he’s Kodak. At one time that was one of the world’s biggest film companies but they never started adapting when people started using smartphones. They were completely lost and people weren’t using film as much anymore and they ended up vanishing because they failed to evolve and keep up with the times. That sounds like the Kyrie story. Kyrie still has the talent as a blue-chip player but his attitude is that of a penny stock. He has a warning label – 'BI-POLAR, UNDEPENDABLE, RECKLESS, HIGHLY FLAMMABLE.' You don’t give him what he wants and send him to the team that he wants to play for.” (Full Segment Above)

Listen to Ben Maller of Fox Sports Radio detail the three teams he thinks the Brooklyn Nets should ship Kyrie Irving to this offseason, with Maller leaving out the obvious choice of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Check out the segment above as Maller explains why the Nets should try to better themselves from a trade, while also not giving in to the demands of the petulant Kyrie.

