Nebraska’s strong Tuesday pushed the Huskers up in the recruiting rankings and it gave the Huskers a nice boost heading into the next stretch of the recruiting cycle. There’s still two big offensive line decisions this week — Cayden Green and Amir Herring — but Nebraska doesn’t look likely to land either at this point. There is also Zalance Heard, but it’s unclear if he’s ready to make a decision, though landing Omarion Miller and having his former high school teammate in Ajay Allen can hep the Huskers make the long distance from Louisiana seem shorter.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO