Four From Women's Golf Earn All-American Scholar Accolades

MANSFIELD, PA – Paul Bozzo and his wife Marianne live in the home once occupied by Ernie Frombach and his family, a professor of Art, at the former Mansfield State College, today known as Mansfield University. Frombach was one of Paul’s teachers when he was an art student at MSC. Carrying on the tradition of creating in the home, Bozzo is well known for his textured and colorful plaster design paintings. He also credits Frombach for encouraging him to experiment and find his unique art style. Bozzo celebrated 50 years of evolution of his texture painting in the spring of 2022.

MANSFIELD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO