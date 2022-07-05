ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Four From Women's Golf Earn All-American Scholar Accolades

GoPSUsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORAL SPRINGS, Florida – Earlier Tuesday afternoon, four student-athletes from the Penn State women's golf team were honored as All-American Scholars by the Women's Golf Coaches Association...

gopsusports.com

victorybellrings.com

Former AD hints at Cael Sanderson’s future at Penn State

What does the future hold for the Penn State Wrestling team and current head coach Cael Sanderson?. Cael Sanderson has built an unstoppable wrestling machine in Happy Valley. Under his keen coaching eye and elite level recruiting, the Nittany Lions have won the NCAA team title an astonishing nine times out of the last 11 NCAA Championships.
PENN, PA
WTAJ

Volunteers needed for State College’s 2022 Arts Festival

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The time for State College’s 2022 Arts Festival is almost here, however they are still looking for volunteers. The Arts Festival runs from July 13 to July 17. Volunteers will be relied to help guide visitors from the Information Booth to the venues, sell wristbands, help out with Festival set up […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Mount Aloysius college announces new major

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Mount Aloysius College has announced a new Bachelor of Science program launching in Fall 2022. With a $25,000 grant from the UPMC Altoona Foundation, Mount Aloysius announced the new Echocardiography major. Echocardiography, sometimes called cardiac sonography, uses ultrasound equipment to obtain images of a patient’s heart. “Thanks to the generosity […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fans get ready for Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— By this time next month, Lycoming County will be gearing up for the 75th Little League World Series. It’s been a long time coming. This is the first year since 2019 that the Little League World Series will welcome back international teams. Eyewitness News came across a lifelong fan who can’t […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

“Don Malinak” Day in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Thursday is the 90th birthday for retired Lock Haven High School football coach Don Malinak and Lock Haven Mayor Joel Long has issued a proclamation designating the day as “Don Malinak Day.”. The proclamation was released earlier in the day by City Manager Greg...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Concert benefit to be held for Philipsburg teen battling cancer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Angel Project is hosting its fifth benefit concert Saturday to help raise funds for a Philipsburg teenager battling neuroendocrine cancer. The Angel Project is a non-profit that was started by the family of Brittany Mock, who passed away from leukemia at age 10. The organization holds these concerts to […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Local Artist Celebrates 50 Years Of Creativity

MANSFIELD, PA – Paul Bozzo and his wife Marianne live in the home once occupied by Ernie Frombach and his family, a professor of Art, at the former Mansfield State College, today known as Mansfield University. Frombach was one of Paul’s teachers when he was an art student at MSC. Carrying on the tradition of creating in the home, Bozzo is well known for his textured and colorful plaster design paintings. He also credits Frombach for encouraging him to experiment and find his unique art style. Bozzo celebrated 50 years of evolution of his texture painting in the spring of 2022.
MANSFIELD, PA
State College

Construction Worker Dies after Fall from Former Days Inn in State College

A construction worker died after falling at a hotel demolition site on Thursday afternoon in State College, according to borough police. The individual, whose identity was withheld pending next of kin notifications, sustained fatal injuries after falling five stories from an open window at the former Days Inn Penn State, 240 S. Pugh St.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: One dead after State College construction accident

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A construction worker died Thursday evening after falling from an open window of a building. State College police were sent to assist EMS at the Days Inn demolition site at 240 South Pugh Street just after 4:30 p.m. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers was also called to the scene where […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Disabled Veteran and Service Dog Kicked Out

Earlier this year, a Centre County Disabled Veteran filed a Federal Suit claiming a State College area business refused to let his Service Dog into the store. Now, several months later, he’s encountering new frustrations. Video shows Christopher Taylor of Bellefonte with his Service Dog Zeke. Taylor says Zeke...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Red Horse Tavern to reopen in July

PLEASANT GAP — After a few months of being closed, the Red Horse Tavern will soon see new life. New owners Chef Victor Visciani and Natalie Valdivia announced on Facebook that they are excited to bring their take on eclectic homestyle cuisine to Centre County. They plan to open in July. Updates can be found on social media.
PLEASANT GAP, PA
Newswatch 16

Care facilities merging in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Starting next week, the second floor at 175 Pine Street in Williamsport will be home to UPMC Primary Care. "The practice officially opens to patients on Monday, July 11," said UPMC Northcentral's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Lopatofsky. UPMC is merging its pediatric care facility in...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Volunteer firefighter gets heart transplant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A few weeks ago, Dalton Igoe had two heart attacks, now after waiting almost two years he is receiving a new heart. Two months ago, Igoe, who’s a volunteer firefighter with the Lakemont Fire Department, suffered two heart attacks while responding to a call. He’s been in the hospital since. […]
WTAJ

Roads reopen in State College following gas leak

UPDATE: State College Police said the leak has been stopped and the roadways have reopened to their previous construction patterns. STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) — State College Police are alerting the community that two State College roads are closed due to a natural gas leak. In a tweet from the State College Police, South Atherton […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre Daily Times

Worker dies after fall at State College demolition site, police say

A worker died Thursday afternoon following a fall at a State College demolition site, according to borough police. A worker at the Days Inn Penn State demolition site sustained fatal injuries after falling from an open window, police wrote in a media release. Around 4:30 p.m., law enforcement, alongside Centre LifeLink EMS and the Centre County Coroner’s Office, arrived at the scene, where the worker was pronounced dead.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

