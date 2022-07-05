ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

What Is Downforce?

By Peter Nelson
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago

This is a crucial component to stability and grip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4ZHn_0gVZyIsJ00
Peter Nelson

Each minute exterior detail on top-tier consumer performance cars like a McLaren 620R and professional race cars like an IndyCar or Formula 1 car is designed to make mechanical physics work to the driver's advantage. Every millimeter of bodywork makes a difference in how the vehicle drives and performs, and the car's relationship to the air it's cutting through is paramount. A crucial part of this relationship is downforce, which can be harnessed and applied by aerodynamic parts throughout the car's shape. The science of downforce can get fairly deep, but we're here to give an overview of what it means and a breakdown of why it's important to driving execution.

To define downforce with just a couple of words, it is vertical load created by a vehicle's aerodynamic parts as it's in motion. To boil it down even further, a car’s exterior components split, route, and direct airflow in a way that pushes the vehicle down and increases traction and stability. Front splitters, canards (also known as dive planes), rear spoilers, front spoilers, those massive adjustable air foils that Chaparral affixed to their badass Can Am race cars back in the day, and other aerodynamic bits all create downforce. Downforce keeps cars planted on the road at speed and ensures the tires are pressed firmly onto the road for maximum grip.

What's cool about downforce is it can be used at both high and low speeds relative to the capabilities of the vehicle. Downforce is often associated with high-speed driving, especially cornering, such as an IndyCar that needs every teeny bit of grip it can muster as it courses through the Long Beach Grand Prix circuit. The Dallara-designed chassis is a prime example because of its heavy use of aerowork.

However, downforce plays into low-speed performance, too—this is why you'll often see heavily modified autocross cars with massive wings. Despite autocross courses often featuring low-speed sections in their tight courses, cars with wings that have a lot of surface area can still use that air to help stay planted and shave thousandths of a second off of their run times.

Depending on the circumstances and the type of driving, vehicles can have too much downforce, or even unbalanced downforce. Because of the added weight caused by downforce, an improperly adjusted wing or spoiler could cause too much aerodynamic drag and slow the car down, especially if the car doesn't have a good enough power-to-weight ratio. This is why any wing worth its weight in grip is adjustable, meaning you can alter the angle at which air contacts and moves over it. Some can be adjusted two or three ways while many professional applications can be adjusted more than 10 ways. Many other parts of a race car’s aerodynamic kit are adjustable, as well, particularly at the nose.

Downforce is vital in corners as well as during braking. For tracks with more straights and fewer low-speed, technical sections, the angle of the car's various downforce-adding components aren't as significant, meaning they're positioned to still produce downforce without causing as much drag. For tracks with more low-speed, technical sections and fewer straights, these components will be positioned to have more of an angle to add more downforce to increase cornering and braking grip, as drag is less of a concern.

Balancing downforce is crucial, too. If a car has a massive wing out back and no front splitter to balance it out up front, the car might exhibit understeer as the rear wing is unloading the front end and stealing crucial grip. Suspension tuning also has a hand in this, but we'll save that for a future blog.

Downforce is a crucial component to performance driving and even possesses stability-improving benefits for street cars, too, like its integration into the original Audi TT to keep its rear in check. We hope you dig this basic explainer and follow along as we discuss more about aerodynamics in the future.

In this quick clip, pro driver Nelson Piquet Jr. explains the basic aerodynamics of a Formula E car and how downforce applies to those race cars.

FAQs About Downforce

Q. Does downforce slow a car down?

A. There's always a compromise between downforce and drag, and it all comes down to the chassis that's being used and the track it's running on. If the car has a lot of downforce, this will slow it down on a straight.

Q. Is downforce in a car good?

A. Generally speaking, yes! But too much can create drag, which will slow the car down and decrease fuel economy.

Q. What does low downforce mean?

A. This means the car will have more speed in the straights, but less grip in the corners. The opposite is high downforce.

Q. How is downforce calculated?

A. Occam's Racer has a great explainer on how a wing's downforce is calculated, which is using the equation: downforce = 1/2p * A * Cl * V^2. It includes some nifty links to continue figuring out scientific measurements, too. To dive a bit deeper, Formula1-Dictionary.net has a thorough explainer on calculating a vehicle's overall downforce.

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Refreshed Porsche 911 Spied In Coupe And Convertible Forms

This large gallery of images offers an extensive look at the refreshed Porsche 911 in the convertible and coupe configurations. There is even a view of the updated model's interior. In front, the refreshed 911 boasts an array of vertical slats in the lower inlets. The car can actively control...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downforce#Formula E Car#Vehicles#Race Cars#Fuel Economy#Mclaren
motor1.com

Here’s the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 EV before Its blistering Goodwood run

One of the first really impressive electric vehicles that I got to see attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed last week was the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance... because it was the one closest to the press tent. At first it looks like just another Porsche racing car, but the more you look, the more cool and unique details you start to notice.
CARS
The Drive

Premium Interior Upgrades Are Always Worth the Money and Effort

It’s the little things that make the biggest difference. I’ve always maintained that one of the top ways to upgrade a car’s interior and exterior is to follow an OEM-plus method. I don’t mean installing gaudy angel eyes in a Bimmers headlights or clipping plastic tacos to its kidney grille. What I’m on about is opting for exterior and interior bits from better-appointed models and the optional factory accessory catalog. These pieces always fit, almost always look good, and make a noticeable difference in feel.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Elvis’ Collection Had Some Weird Cars

Elvis Presley was a celebrity famous for his rebellious attitude, smooth-as-silk sound, and in some cases, his relationship with cars. The superstar famously gifted his mother a Cadillac, shot a De Tomaso Pantera, and accidentally burned another Caddy to the ground on the side of the road. Still, not even Elvis himself could resist stocking his collection with some international cars spanning from timelessly fabulous to just plain weird. Here are some of the most noteworthy vehicles in Elvis’ collection.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
The Drive

The 1985 Moko Powa D10 Motorcycle Looks Straight Out of Akira

Only the 1980s could deliver a bike like this—and it doesn’t disappoint. Tomorrow never quite turns out the way we expected. Now and then, though, designers use their imaginations to recreate the future while in the present. The 1980s was a great time for that, and the Moko Powa D10 is a motorcycle that epitomizes that heady, forward-looking era.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied Up Close

About a year ago, Lamborghini unveiled the Aventador Ultimae as the final chapter in the decade-long Aventador history. It is now time for the supercar automaker to turn the page and begin work on the brand new successor of its flagship product. The development is now underway and we have new spy photos to share with you, showing a fully camouflaged prototype.
CARS
motor1.com

Best Spark Plugs

Although some drivers may not be aware, spark plugs are one of the most vital components in a vehicle. Great spark plug health translates to better overall performance and fuel efficiency, increasing the service life of your car. It is important, therefore, they are regularly checked and kept up to date to help avoid unwanted or costly repairs.
CARS
The Drive

This Tabletop 3D-Printed Wind Tunnel Is Ready For Your Model Cars

It won’t fit a real car, but it will let you test a scale model. Aerodynamics have always been an important part of automotive design. A lower drag coefficient means that it takes less energy for a vehicle to overcome air resistance, or more simply put: better fuel economy. Normally, this type of measuring is done in a wind tunnel—a gigantic piece of machinery meant to simulate a vehicle moving at a given speed.
TECHNOLOGY
The Drive

We Measured the 2022 Rivian R1S’s Cargo Storage to Determine Its Usable Space

This visual guide should help you get a sense of what you can really fit inside a Rivian R1S electric SUV. If you're buying a vehicle as large as the Rivian R1S, surely you're planning on packing plenty of people and payload on your adventures. To help you get a practical sense of the interior, I've created a little visual guide here so you can size up each cranny and configuration of this electric SUV.
BUYING CARS
The Drive

1984 Ford F-150 Bullnose Sells for $51K, and We’re Off the Map Now

A lot of old trucks are selling for as much as new ones, but this is something else. I spend as much time looking at old trucks for sale as any Midwesterner with internet access. I'll admit that it kind of feels like doom scrolling, mostly because I'm in disbelief that everything just keeps getting more expensive. I can usually guess how much a classic Ford or Chevy will fetch at auction, simply by thinking how much I'd pay and then adding five or ten grand. Even then, I would've been way off on this 302-powered 1984 F-150.
BUYING CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy