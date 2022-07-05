ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles McBride Headlines Knicks Summer League Roster

By Geoff Magliocchetti
 3 days ago
The New York Knicks unveiled their 2022 Las Vegas Summer League roster on Thursday, showcasing 15 players that include several returnees. New York's Sin City group will be led by Dice Yoshimoto for the second consecutive season. Summer League endeavors tip-off on July 8 against the defending champion Golden State Warriors (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

Check out the full roster below...

G Jahvon Blair

Blair, who signed with Finland's KTP Basket in January holds a special place in Georgetown and, by association, Knicks history as the first recruiting commitment of the Hoyas' Patrick Ewing era.

C Garrison Brooks

Brooks spent four years at North Carolina (earning second-team All-ACC honors in 2020) before concluding his collegiate career at Mississippi State last season.

F Vince Edwards

Edwards, previously an All-Big Ten rep at Purdue, has two games of NBA experience under his belt (entering the league as a second-round pick of Utah's in 2018) with most of his professional endeavors coming in the G League (winning a championship with Houston's affiliate).

G Quentin Grimes

Grimes, who played 46 games in Manhattan last season, is the returning Summer League scorer, having averaged 15.3 per game in six contests last season (behind only Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley).

F Feron Hunt

Hunt has been actively involved in offseason training with his (potential?) 2022-23 teammates after making his NBA debut with the Knicks in April.

G Trevor Keels

Keels was the Knicks' lone acquisition with a name on draft night, arriving with the 42nd overall pick after starring on the ACC's All-Freshman team; his season ended with a 19-point showing off the bench in Duke's Final Four loss to North Carolina.

F DaQuan Jeffries

Jeffries has appeared in 47 NBA games (including a brief trio with Memphis last season) with three different franchises, though his most recent professional work has come with College Park of the G League (averaging 14.3 points over 16 games).

G Miles McBride

Another Summer League veteran (averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 assists/rebounds last summer), McBride spent his rookie season between the Manhattan and Westchester clubs after coming over in a draft night trade with Oklahoma City.

G Jean Montero

The Dominican-born Montero features one of the most intriguing backstories in the Knicks' Vegas camp: after playing professionally in Spain, the 18-year-old took advantage of a new opportunity in Overtime Elite, leading the league in total scoring while on loan.

F Micah Potter

A Big Ten veteran, having spent his college seasons between Ohio State and Wisconsin, Potter spent the previous summer session with Miami's group before earning G League All-Rookie Team honors with Detroit's affiliate in Sioux Falls.

F Quinton Rose

The Rochester native, currently standing as the American Athletic Conference's all-time leading scorer, played 22 games in the Knicks' system last season, all but one (a Summer League) coming with Westchester.

F D'Shawn Schwartz

An undrafted free agent, Schwartz took advantage of his fifth season: a move from Colorado to George Mason paid off in the form of career bests in almost every major statistical category, including a .380 three-point success rate that ranked third in the Atlantic 10.

C Aamir Simms

Simms appeared in four Summer League games with the Knicks last season (3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds) before placing second on Westchester in rebounding with a 5.4 average (min. 20 games).

C Jericho Sims

Another summer workout star with Hunt and Julius Randle, Sims to second to only Toppin in Las Vegas rebounding for the Knicks last season (8.2).

G M.J. Walker

An onslaught of COVID cases allowed Walker, formerly of Florida State, to appear in two NBA contests in a year he spent mostly with Westchester, averaging 10.7 points over 26 appearances.

