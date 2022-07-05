ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

New Venture Theatre permanently closes its curtain

By Staff report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Venture Theatre is closing its curtain for good, artistic director Greg Williams Jr. announced over the July 4 weekend. "After 15 seasons, New Venture Theatre has decided to turn off the lights," Williams wrote in an announcement on the community theater's website, newventuretheatre.org. "Due to the...

