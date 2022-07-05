New Venture Theatre permanently closes its curtain

The West Baton Rouge Museum is pleased to announce it has received a donation of fifteen pieces of Angela Gregory’s work from Angela Gregory Legacy LLC. Over the last ten years, the museum has amassed a growing collection of Gregory’s work that spans almost the entirety of her career. The donated works, other Gregory pieces from the permanent collection, as well as Gregory sculptures on loan from other institutions, will appear in our new gallery space in a three-year exhibition titled, Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture. Angela Gregory was the first female sculptor in Louisiana to receive national and international acclaim. She is widely referred to by art critics and historians as the doyenne of Louisiana sculpture. This exhibition chronicles Angela’s inspiring story and provides insight into the life and legacy of this important Louisiana artist. The exhibit will open Friday, July 15, 2022.

