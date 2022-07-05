ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Smith Appointed Head of Donda Industrial Design

Cover picture for the articleWhile Kanye West remains an unpredictable figure in the culture, his appreciation for designers is consistent and long documented. One such figure he’s connected with over the years is industry veteran Steven Smith. Since 1986, Smith has continuously presented fresh ideas as a footwear designer for the likes of New Balance,...

Fat Joe Auctions Rare Collection of Air Force 1s to Benefit Virgil Abloh’s Post Modern Scholarship Fund

Click here to read the full article. Though many admire Virgil’s Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 sneaker, most fans rarely get the chance at taking the exclusive shoe home. Luckily, Fat Joe and Mayor are holding an event on the live stream shopping app Whatnot on Wednesday to auction off Joe’s 11-pair collection of rare Air Force 1s. The sneakers that will be up for grabs include the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low, five pairs of Mayor’s custom “Croc” Air Force 1 Lows, three “Terror Squad” Air Force 1 Lows and the Fragment x Nike Lunar Force 1...
Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack x DIOR B713 Sneakers Are Coming Soon

Following the tragedy that was Astroworld Festival 2021, Travis Scott took a few steps away from the spotlight. His NIKE, Inc. collaborations were postponed, as was his Cactus Jack collection for Dior. Recently, however, the French luxury house updated its online site to tease the launch of its B713 sneaker by Scott.
Kanye West Reveals a Donda Concept Foam Car

A “DONDA FOAM VEHICLE” concept teaser surfaced during Steven Smith’s announcement as the Head of Donda Industrial Design. The word “mysterious” could be used to describe many of Kanye West‘s projects, and the Foam Vehicle is no different. An official image from Donda features a rough sketch of the vehicle’s side view, which gives us a better idea of a very interesting take. The car appears to feature huge wheels and bare windows. The statement for the Donda Foam Concept reads: “Donda Foam Vehicle, Conceptualized, Designed, Manufactured in the United States, Amen.”
The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
Detailed Look Jasmine Jordan’s Air Jordan 1 Pinnacle PE

As MJ’s daughter, it’s likely Jasmine Jordan has a sizable collection of PEs. One such pair was even seen on her feet about seven years ago — and as a release is, at this point, highly improbable, the only way we can enjoy the extremely rare Air Jordan 1 is through English Sole‘s photography.
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”

The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
This Air Jordan 1 Mid “University Blue” Features Hoops Netting

Sneaker culture’s love for “University Blue” has yet to die, and shows no signs of doing so anytime soon. And this is thanks largely in part to Jordan Brand, who are often using the UNC signature across their vast catalog of classics. Here, the color appears once...
“Black” Patent Leather Meets “Pink” Accents On This Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over the last several years, customized Nike Air Force 1 Low pairs have become businesses for countless individuals across the globe. Throughout the 2000s, perhaps as a response to A BATHING APE’s multi-colored BAPE STAs, the Swoosh offered its iconic 1982 silhouette in hundreds of experimental styles. In the midst of its 40th anniversary, Bruce Kilgore’s legendary creation continues to experiment with color-blocking, materials and themes, with the latest proposition seemingly nodding to the mid-aughts. Shimmering black patent leather takes over everything from the mid-foot to tip-of-the-toe, while a light pink hue animates smooth panels from mid-foot to spine. White contrast enters the mix via the profile swooshes and oft-imitated sole unit, though nylon tongues and non-standard branding on the spine give the Air Force 1 a refreshing look.
Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh is a well-known, well-documented advocate of the Air Force 1. From “The Ten” to his Spring/Summer 2022 collection with Louis Vuitton, the designer has more than paid his respects to Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation. And even in death (may his soul rest in peace), Abloh’s love is unrelenting, as the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is about to make its posthumous debut.
The Nike Air Force 1 High Returns With “Sesame”-Colored Suede

Bruce Kilgore’s iconic Nike Air Force 1 High silhouette has been celebrating its 40th anniversary. While high-profile collaborations have been prepped for the event, the model has maintained relevance throughout the first six months of the year with handfuls of compelling general styles. For the latest proposition in the...
Nike Gets Sunny With This Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 is expected to close out its 25th anniversary with a return to the original “Silver Bullet” colorway. Before, however, it’s dressed up in a straightforward “White” and yellow ensemble. Everything from the full-length Air Max unit underfoot to the pull...
Patent Leather Swooshes And Thick Embroidery Mark This Newest Nike Air Force 1

To appropriately celebrate the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has dressed up the shoe in many a unique way. And this isn’t exclusive to collaborations, as GRs, too, have dialed things up in the past few months. Case in point: this newly-revealed colorway, which incorporates not just patent leather Swooshes but thick, embroidered branding.
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Phantom”

Nike has cultivated the Air Max line-up for the last 35 years, developing many a new model throughout the technology’s life. And for 2022, the brand is ushering in the Air Max Scorpion, a lifestyle proposition that could be making its debut later this September. Revealed first in women’s...
The Air Jordan 3 ‘Fire Red’ Gets a First Look

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A beloved Air Jordan 3 colorway is making a comeback soon. After early info emerged about the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” returning to stores this summer, sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram has now shared images of the classic style. The Air Jordan 3 was conceptualized by the celebrated Nike designer Tinker Hatfield and made its retail debut in 1988. The “Fire Red” colorway was one of four original styles to...
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Points To The Mid ’90s With Grey, Black, And Volt

Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low officially debuted in 1983, it’s joined in on the 40th anniversary for Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 icon. Recently, the low-top variant of the made-for-basketball design appeared in a greyscale finish complimented by 1990s-reminiscent “Volt” flair. While not officially touted as a pair inspired by the original Air Max 95, the color palette is far too similar to Sergio Lozano’s 27-year-old design to be coincidental. The bulk of the Air Force 1‘s upper and sole unit indulges in either shades of grey or black, with the neon green animating branding on the tongue and the non-standard pull tab at the spine. Together, each aforementioned component further expands the sneaker’s already-extensive catalog of colorways, while also demonstrating that decades-old color combinations can still feel fresh in the modern day.
LaMelo Ball and PUMA Present the MB.01 Lo "Team Colors" Pack

Coming off yet another hot season in the NBA, young Hornets star LaMelo Ball is back with another entry in his collaborative footwear portfolio. In partnership with. , Ball’s MB.01 silhouette debuted in 2021 and has since taken on a variety of colorways including a Rick & Morty collaboration. In June, Ball further elaborated on his hit signature shoe with a low-top version named the MB.01 Lo. Now, the MB.01 Lo is set to take on three new colorways as part of the “Team Colors” pack.
The Air Jordan 9 ‘Fire Red’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Year

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Another new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 9 sneaker is hitting stores this year. After Michael Jordan’s signature shoe was released in the new “Particle Grey” makeup yesterday, sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has shared images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red.” According to the account, the style will release in November. The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” dons a white-based leather upper that’s coupled with a premium patent leather...
