It's been quite a while since Haikyuu's manga run came to an end, and with no fifth season in sight just yet, fans are already looking to Blue Lock as the next big sports anime favorite following its big premiere at Anime Expo this year! Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original Weekly Shonen Magazine series has been steadily picking up the pace among fans as it's offered a much different kind of take to usual sports series. Focusing on the individual rather than the team as a whole, fans are excited to see Blue Lock making its full anime debut later this Fall.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO