Hoover, AL

Apartment fire at The Lory in Hoover

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren, adults injured during fire at The Lory in Hoover Apartments. Bibb...

Honor guards will play special role in deputy’s funeral

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There are so many facets connected to Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson’s funeral on July 8. The planning, making sure all the logistics come together for a special but utterly sad occasion. The Honor Guards play a vital role in terms of reverence and respect for the fallen.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Bibb County fallen deputy honored with U.S. Honor Flag

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson will be laid to rest on Friday. In the meantime, officers are guarding his body 24/7 until the funeral, something known as The Honor Guard. Deputy Johnson is being honored as the hero that he is. A special...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Suspect sentenced in one of a fallen officer’s last cases

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A fallen Tuscaloosa police officer is being remembered after a judge sentenced a murder suspect in one of the last cases he investigated. Investigator Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2019, but his work is still be recognized by the department. Cousette investigated juvenile crimes for the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Hoover, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Alabama State
Hoover, AL
Man struck in hit and run in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department needs your help identifying a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit and run. Police tell WBRC FOX6 the vehicle hit 46-year-old victim Chadwick Blankenship on Saturday June 11, 2022, around 2 p.m. on HWY 70 near the Career Technical Education Center and the Shelby County DHR facility.
COLUMBIANA, AL
Alabama troopers reported eight traffic fatalities during July 4 weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - Alabama state troopers investigated eight traffic fatalities during the Independence Day holiday period. The holiday period began on Friday, July 1 and ended on Monday, July 4. The fatal crashes happened in Calhoun, Escambia, Lawrence, Lowndes and Tuscaloosa counties. Troopers also made 46 DUI arrests. Alabama’s...
ALABAMA STATE
Arrest made in deadly Gate City shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have made an arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Gate City on June 25, 2022. Marcus Harper, 19, is charged with the murder of Jaylan Bloxom. The deadly shooting happened in the 7500 block of 67th Court...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
21-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was killed in an overnight dirt bike crash in Tuscaloosa. According to Tuscaloosa Police, Justin Tionne Wilder Jr. was driving a dirt bike on McFarland Boulevard East around 12:50 a.m. when the bike crash into an SUV that was turning right onto Jug Factory Lane.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Suspect charged in shooting death of Birmingham 18-year-old

A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a Birmingham teen killed more than a week ago on the city’s eastside. Marcus Harper, 19, is charged with murder in the June 25 slaying of 18-year-old Jaylan Bloxom. Harper was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Tuesday evening and is being held on $1.5 million.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Community ready to honor Bibb Co. Deputy Brad Johnson

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Plans continue to come together for Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson’s funeral on Friday. You’ll recall deputy Johnson was shot and later died after pursuing an armed suspect. The procession will come through Centreville after the funeral service. Centreville has a population of...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Chilton Co. gets first K-9 school resource officer

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Thorsby Police Department and Thorsby High School will be adding a new school resource officer to their patrol soon. Meet Koda! We’re told Thorsby Officer Josh Hubbard will be Koda’s handler. The folks at TruMark K9 posted about the addition on Facebook...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Fatal dirt bike crash in Tuscaloosa

Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald's. Brenda Wilson, employee at an Ocean Springs McDonald's, prays for customers daily with hopes to reach one soul at a time. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family. Bring troubling social media...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
One dead in fatal Fairview shooting

FAIRVIEW, Ala. (WAFF) - A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead after a shooting in Fairview on Tuesday morning. According to the Cullman County Coroner, Bryce Shane Bradshaw was the man shot and killed. At this time, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. This story will be updated...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Alabama woman killed in parking lot of Church’s Chicken identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken in Birmingham over the weekend has been identified. Darneshia Lashun Mosely, 25, was shot during a domestic argument in the parking lot of the Church’s Chicken on 3rd Avenue North around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. She was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
B’ham PD investigating multiple Metro PCS robberies, searching for suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) says detectives are conducting multiple robbery investigations at Metro PCS stores. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The stores and dates of robberies are listed below:. 06/15/2022 - 7911 Crestwood Boulevard. 06/22/2022 - 7004 1st...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Inmate found dead in cell at Alabama prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was found dead inside his cell on Saturday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Kenneth Bernard James Jr., was found lying unresponsive on the floor of his cell by his cellmate.
BESSEMER, AL

