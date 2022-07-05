Apartment fire at The Lory in Hoover

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Surveillance video showed a Cullman Police officer was able to hold onto and secure his weapon as a man attempted to take it from him during a transport escort. Cullman Police said on July 5, 2022, while working an off-duty job, Officer Matt Hollingsworth was asked...
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There are so many facets connected to Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson’s funeral on July 8. The planning, making sure all the logistics come together for a special but utterly sad occasion. The Honor Guards play a vital role in terms of reverence and respect for the fallen.
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson will be laid to rest on Friday. In the meantime, officers are guarding his body 24/7 until the funeral, something known as The Honor Guard. Deputy Johnson is being honored as the hero that he is. A special...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A fallen Tuscaloosa police officer is being remembered after a judge sentenced a murder suspect in one of the last cases he investigated. Investigator Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2019, but his work is still be recognized by the department. Cousette investigated juvenile crimes for the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department needs your help identifying a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit and run. Police tell WBRC FOX6 the vehicle hit 46-year-old victim Chadwick Blankenship on Saturday June 11, 2022, around 2 p.m. on HWY 70 near the Career Technical Education Center and the Shelby County DHR facility.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - Alabama state troopers investigated eight traffic fatalities during the Independence Day holiday period. The holiday period began on Friday, July 1 and ended on Monday, July 4. The fatal crashes happened in Calhoun, Escambia, Lawrence, Lowndes and Tuscaloosa counties. Troopers also made 46 DUI arrests. Alabama’s...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have made an arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Gate City on June 25, 2022. Marcus Harper, 19, is charged with the murder of Jaylan Bloxom. The deadly shooting happened in the 7500 block of 67th Court...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Residents at the Crestwood Green at 701 Apartments in Birmingham were awakened to their cars vandalized in Birmingham early Friday and Sunday morning. The residents said at least 30 vehicles sustained damage. The residents also said they would like for the apartment owners to invest in...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was killed in an overnight dirt bike crash in Tuscaloosa. According to Tuscaloosa Police, Justin Tionne Wilder Jr. was driving a dirt bike on McFarland Boulevard East around 12:50 a.m. when the bike crash into an SUV that was turning right onto Jug Factory Lane.
A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a Birmingham teen killed more than a week ago on the city’s eastside. Marcus Harper, 19, is charged with murder in the June 25 slaying of 18-year-old Jaylan Bloxom. Harper was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Tuesday evening and is being held on $1.5 million.
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Five children and four adults were injured when fire burned several units at The Lory of Hoover Apartments Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The Assistant Fire Chief Michael Bartlett with Rocky Ridge Fire Department confirmed at first they had reports of children trapped and people jumping from the building.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown man is accused of hitting a pedestrian on the interstate and killing him in Tuscaloosa County, according to Tuscaloosa County court records. Micah Anderson, 28, was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail Monday, July 4. Anderson is charged with murder, Improper Lane Usage, Driving...
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Plans continue to come together for Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson’s funeral on Friday. You’ll recall deputy Johnson was shot and later died after pursuing an armed suspect. The procession will come through Centreville after the funeral service. Centreville has a population of...
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Thorsby Police Department and Thorsby High School will be adding a new school resource officer to their patrol soon. Meet Koda! We’re told Thorsby Officer Josh Hubbard will be Koda’s handler. The folks at TruMark K9 posted about the addition on Facebook...
Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald's. Brenda Wilson, employee at an Ocean Springs McDonald's, prays for customers daily with hopes to reach one soul at a time. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family. Bring troubling social media...
FAIRVIEW, Ala. (WAFF) - A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead after a shooting in Fairview on Tuesday morning. According to the Cullman County Coroner, Bryce Shane Bradshaw was the man shot and killed. At this time, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. This story will be updated...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken in Birmingham over the weekend has been identified. Darneshia Lashun Mosely, 25, was shot during a domestic argument in the parking lot of the Church’s Chicken on 3rd Avenue North around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. She was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) says detectives are conducting multiple robbery investigations at Metro PCS stores. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The stores and dates of robberies are listed below:. 06/15/2022 - 7911 Crestwood Boulevard. 06/22/2022 - 7004 1st...
Investigators are still looking for answers three years after the still-unsolved murder of Zakia Bibbs, a Tuscaloosa woman who was gunned down in July 2019 in what may have been a road rage attack. For those unfamiliar with the case, Zakia Bibbs and several others were riding in a Ford...
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was found dead inside his cell on Saturday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Kenneth Bernard James Jr., was found lying unresponsive on the floor of his cell by his cellmate.
Comments / 0