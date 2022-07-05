ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This California Boardwalk Is The Best In America

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Wether you plan to stroll, skate, admire miles of ocean views, or workout by the beach; this boardwalk has just about everything you could imagine. It is two miles long and is within walking distance to one of the most iconic piers in the country. The walkway is lined with food, shops, creatives showcasing their talents, and rows of skinny palm trees.

According to a list compiled by TimeOut, the best boardwalk in California is the Venice Beach Boardwalk located in Venice Beach. It was also rated the number one boardwalk in all of America. The Venice Beach Boardwalk is known for its eclectic buildings, sports courts, and famous beach front gym titled, "Muscle Beach".

Here is what TimeOut had to say about the Venice Beach Boardwalk:

"The two-mile Venice Beach Boardwalk, also known as Ocean Front Walk, is flanked by the beach on one side and restaurants and storefronts on the other side. Hundreds of vendors and street performers populate the iconic paved boardwalk, which is anchored by the Venice Beach Recreation Center, which offers basketball, paddle tennis, and handball tournaments, and Muscle Beach Venice outdoor gym famous for its body builders."

For more information regarding the best boardwalks throughout the country visit HERE.

