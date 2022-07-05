ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

What is Barbiecore?

By Penelope Min
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJrTJ_0gVZxbUD00

EVERY American child dreamed of having their own Barbie doll at some point.

Due to changing trends and the new Barbie movie, Barbiecore is now back in our lives more than ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ccbu_0gVZxbUD00
Kim Kardashian has been spotted many times in all-pink outfits Credit: Instagram/kimkardashian

What is Barbiecore?

Barbicore essentially refers to the epitome of Barbie's style: hot pink, bright neons, feminine makeup, and sparkly accessories.

With the return of Y2K fashion and thrifting trending across social media, people are praising the 90s Barbie girl aesthetic.

The #Barbiecore hashtag has over 7.7million views on TikTok, with many creators creating Barbiecore aesthetic outfits or even rooms and sharing their style.

"Barbie is inspired by pop culture and fashion. And like many of us, her style evolves to be reflective of today's trends and culture," shared SVP, Global Head of Design Barbie & Fashion Dolls Kim Culmone with InStyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ccm02_0gVZxbUD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeCOE_0gVZxbUD00

"Pink has always been Barbie's favorite color — she even has her own signature 'Barbie Pink' Pantone shade, PMS 219.

"For Barbie, pink represents limitless potential and is a symbol of female empowerment, which is such a perfect fit with the brand's purpose," continued Culmone.

Barbiecore is not only trending on social media but in high fashion, as well.

SKIMS mogul Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing a hot pink hoodie and leggings set at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in May.

Valentino's PP Pink Collection also grabbed the eyes of pink lovers, including Gigi Hadid, with its hot pink aesthetic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxhq1_0gVZxbUD00
Kardashian wore matching pink sets to the museum with her daughter, North Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Why has Barbiecore been trending?

The Barbiecore fashion was always with us, with lawyer Barbie Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Eve Doll in Lifesize, according to InStyle.

With the excitement over Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's anticipated new film, Barbie, however, the all-pink, high-fashion trend has returned back into our lives even faster.

Aside from the Robbie and Gosling duo, Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink documentary, which depicts the climactic life of artists and fandom, also helped with Barbiecore's peak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIAfD_0gVZxbUD00
Gigi Hadid wearing a hot pink Valentino mini dress at the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala Credit: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and his partner Megan Fox were dressed as real-life Barbie and Ken at the Life in Pink premiere with matching pink fits.

When does the film Barbie premiere?

Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film will come to the theaters on July 21, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orMtW_0gVZxbUD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmjnT_0gVZxbUD00

Since filming began, Robbie has been spotted in a hot pink convertible and on a hot pink cowboy set, designed by iconic costume designer Jacqueline Durran.

The duo was also spotted rollerblading onset in California, with bright neon tie-dye outfits and neon yellow rollerblades.

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tamron Hall Wins Daytime Emmy Award in ‘Gothic Princess’ Dress & Hidden Heels

Click here to read the full article. Tamron Hall made her way to the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in a gothic-looking gown. The broadcast journalist and talk show host arrived at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys amongst a slew of other stars at the Pasadena Convention Center in Los Angeles on Friday. and saw big names like Drew Barrymore and Michael Bolton. Hall won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for “The Tamron Hall Show.” The TV personality wore a black floor-length tulle gown to the red carpet, appearing like a gothic princess. The gown had exaggerated tulle sleeves...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Plays With Patterns In Colorful Halter Dress & Metallic Heels on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer gave colorful glamor on the red carpet for the 2022 Bet Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Palmer wore a colorful halter dress from Conner Ives’ fall 2021 collection. The scarf dress featured a plethora of patterns and colors from deep green and vibrant yellow, to dainty floral prints and wild checkered patterns of different sizes. The halter-style silhouette featured a lengthy train and a daring slit in the front, creating a high-low dynamic. The patchwork printed gown had a deep plunging neckline, adding to passionate vibes the star aimed to give off. Palmer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Ryan Gosling
The US Sun

GMA fans fear shake-up and that popular host could REPLACE George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts or Michael Strahan

GOOD Morning America fans are ready to welcome a new co-host to the weekend lineup but have voiced concern it spells a shake-up for the current cast. Janai Norman was announced this week as the new addition to the line-up with fans questioning what it means after recent absences from favorites George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts, or Michael Strahan.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara Dance Together in Stylish Outfits For America’s Got Talent Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara shook it off in sparkles in front of an “America’s Got Talent” banner on Instagram. Klum posted a boomerang video on Instagram of the pair dancing in style. The America’s Got Talent judges mirrored each other shaking their hips in sequin ensembles. Vergara slipped into a jumpsuit that featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and a jewel encrusted top. The bottom half of the one piece featured black wide leg...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbie Doll#High Fashion#American#Tiktok#Svp#Global Head#Design Barbie Fashion#Pms#Pp Pink Collection
shefinds

The Internet Is Losing It Over Anne Hathaway's Sexy 'Interview Magazine' Cover—She's Never Looked Better!

While Anne Hathaway‘s continuously epic 2022 red carpet style needs to be acknowledged, her ability to rock any photo shoot and stun on a magazine cover needs to be addressed, too! The WeCrashed star, 39, just turned up the heat in a sultry and gorgeous cover shot while gracing the latest issue of Interview Magazine. Hathaway donned a deconstructed Dior corset while wearing designer fitness gear— showing off her impressive strength, dedication to her craft and timeless beauty.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblade in Matching Neon Outfits on ‘Barbie’ Movie Set

Click here to read the full article. Margot Robbie is back on set in rollerblades, this time with Ryan Gosling. The two actors were seen filming for their new movie “Barbie” in LA on Monday, just after Robbie was seen gliding around with Will Ferrell. The two play Barbie and Ken in the upcoming film from Greta Gerwig. For this scene, Gosling and Robbie wore coordinating neon outfits. Robbie wore a colorful bodysuit with shades of blue, yellow, pink, orange and white over a pair of hot pink biker shorts. She also wore bright yellow earrings and matching elbow and knee pads. Gosling...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Billy Porter Wears Dramatic Rick Owens Sweater With Lifted Shoulders & Skirt on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Billy Porter is famed for experimenting with red carpet style, known for gravitating toward gender-fluid looks. The 52-year-old actor certainly didn’t waiver from that expectation when dressing for the 2022 BET Awards red carpet, arriving in a futuristic outfit for the occasion. To attend the award show celebrating Black excellence and culture, Porter wore head-to-toe Rick Owens from the designer’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The two-piece slate gray look consisted of a mid-thigh long-sleeve sweater with dramatically lifted shoulders and roomy sleeves. The avant-garde top was paired with a form-fitting floor-length skirt with a...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Makes Bold Statement In Dramatic Plunging Top, Fringe Mini Skirt & Stacked Combat for Louis Vuitton Show With Justin Timberlake

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made a bold style statement while attending the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The event included a special performance by Kendrick Lamar, who paid tribute to Louis Vuitton’s late creative director Virgil Abloh. The dynamic superstar duo was decked out in head-to-toe threads from the luxury French fashion house. Biel was uber-chic for the fashion forward event, pairing a structured printed top with a pinafore overlay and black fringe mini skirt. Her top had dramatic pointy shoulder pads and a plunging V-neckline. The “Candy”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Bella Hadid Does French Girl Style in Sultry Polka-Dot Separates

Bella Hadid is dressing for a cocktail party the French girl way. Last night, amongst a sea of LBDs, panta-boots, and maxi dresses at Balenciaga's haute couture afterparty in Paris, Hadid stood out in sultry separates that paid subtle tribute to the City of Light. Wearing an off-the-shoulder black top...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
573K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy