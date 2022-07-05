LeVar Burton Calls Out Kalamazoo Charity for Fundraising “Scam” for the “LeVar Burton Library”

Everyone’s excited for the arrival of Tulsa King, a crime drama that’s set to premiere on the streaming service Paramount+. The show is created by actor and writer Taylor Sheridan, who appeared in Sons of Anarchy and Veronica Mars and wrote the screenplay for Sicario. The show will be run by Terence Winter, best known as the executive producer of the hit TV series Boardwalk Empire. Here’s an official description of the show’s plot, via the Paramount+ website: “Tulsa King follows mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who is released from prison and sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma by his boss, where he’ll have to try and build up a new crew to establish a new and powerful criminal empire.” The show promises an impressive list of cast members, one of whom is an action icon who’s gracing the humble screens of TV. If you want to learn more about the cast members of the show, read ahead. Here are the actors set to appear in the upcoming Paramount+ crime drama TV series Tulsa King.

