Mrs. Anne Leatherbury Lowell, 99, wife of the late John B. Lowell and a resident of Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her residence. A native of Machipongo, she was the daughter of the late A.T. Leatherbury and the late Mildred Nottingham Leatherbury. Anne was a retired medical librarian and a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Christ and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Great Bridge Chapter DAR, Norfolk Women’s Club, and volunteered at Norfolk General Hospital.

MACHIPONGO, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO