Mrs. Dorotha “Dot” Colson, of Eastville, went home to Jesus on June 8, 2022, at the age of 82. She was a daughter to the late Frank and Thelma (Fisher) Lodge, born on Sept. 20, 1939, in Philadelphia. She was raised in southern New Jersey where she met her husband, the late Phillip R. Colson, and married June 22, 1957. She retired from C&E Farms Inc.

CAPE CHARLES, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO