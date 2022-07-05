ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

9 people killed in SC crashes over holiday weekend

By Brittany Breeding
wpde.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The 4th of July weekend was deadly for South Carolina drivers. The South Carolina Department...

wpde.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

SCHP shares new starting salary for troopers, signing bonus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is ramping up recruitment efforts. The agency just announced a new starting salary for its troopers. The new pay begins at $49,440 for uncertified troopers. SCHP also announced a new sign-on bonus of $5,000 for those hired. Crime News: Eddie...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJCL

Coroner: South Carolina man drowns after helping swimmer in distress

A man who helped another person swim to safety at an South Carolina lake on July 4 became a drowning victim, himself, according to the coroner. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Michael Criswell, 38, of Greenville, was wading with friends Monday at Stamp Creek Landing on Lake Keowee when another person became distressed.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner ID’s man killed in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was killed as a result of a shooting in the Pee Dee early Tuesday, according to an official. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Bethel Road at around 1:45 a.m. Responding deputies later found two people who had been shot, one of whom died at the hospital.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

See the highest-earning counties in South Carolina

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau....
POLITICS
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident at Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has released the name of a man killed in a jet ski-related incident on Lake Murray over the weekend. Christopher Day, 35, of Gaston, was killed on the afternoon of July 2 near Dreher Island. 911 received a call at about 2:30 p.m., according to Kneece.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

2 teens arrested in downtown shooting that injured 2

Two teenagers were arrested after a shooting Sunday that left two teens with non-life-threatening injuries. 2 teens arrested in downtown shooting that injured …. SCAD students petition to remove Justice Thomas’ …. Beaufort County Coroner aims to speed autopsy process …. ‘It’s not gone, we’re still having a problem’:...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia
wpde.com

Man charged in killing at Dillon County Fourth of July cookout

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Javarius Bethea, 18, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in a deadly shooting this past Saturday at a home on Crowley Drive in the Oak Grove community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

South Carolina AG Alan Wilson claims Biden’s car standards will force electric vehicles on Americans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining several other states in challenging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s corporate fuel economy standards, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon from his office. “South Carolinians are already struggling with the high cost of everything because of the Biden Administration’s radical policies and […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

How many South Carolinians have died from lightning strikes?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lightning hurts about 300 people and kills 80 each year — but people are more likely to die in some places than others. Overall, your chances of being struck by lightning every year are about one in a million, according to information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In […]
ENVIRONMENT
wpde.com

SLED helping in number of Pee Dee criminal investigations

WPDE — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is helping out more and more with criminal investigations across the Pee Dee. SLED agents are helping to process evidence at crime scenes to be analyzed in an effort to track down a suspect. SLED'S website states, "The primary mission of...
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Fishing Spot In South Carolina

Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other. Cheapism searched the country to...
HOBBIES
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Orchids in South Carolina?

Orchids in South Carolina? Yes, we do have orchids although they have their own special charm which is more subtle than some of the drop dead gorgeous tropical species. Dr. Herrick Brown, the new curator of the A. C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina, kindly appeared on our program recently, and we talked about a few of them. One of my favorites is the group of Ladies’ Tresses orchids, which have leaves in a basal rosette. When they flower, you’ll see an upright stem twelve inches or so high with small white blossoms appearing twirled about it – like old fashioned hair do’s. This orchid can spread in a lawn – it likes full sun. Brown spotted several in a neighbor’s yard and after he pointed them out, they now carefully mow around them.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy