HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Police say seven people were killed and many more were injured when a gunman opened fire on crowds of Fourth of July paradegoers in a Chicago suburb. The injured people ranged from 8 to 85 years old, hospitals said — most with gunshot wounds. Those who have died range from two parents in their 30s to an 88-year-old grandfather.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO