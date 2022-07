A 16-year-old girl was shot on Sunday in Long Beach in the upper and lower part of her body.The shooting took place at the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue at around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday. The girl is hospitalized and is in stable condition, according to the Long Beach Police Department. CBSLA has learned that the victim was at a car wash that was being held for a family member that recently died. CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez went to the scene and found out there was a fundraise going on at the parking lot in which the shooting took place. Witnesses told Perez that...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO