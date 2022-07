The former Denny’s restaurant in downtown Billings caught fire Friday night. Billings Firefighters and police responded and successfully extinguished the fire. A press release from the Billings Fire Department says about 12,000 dollars of damages were sustained from the building. Shrubs on the west side of the building sustained heavy damage from the fire as well as the facias and soffits above the shrubs sustained moderate charring. The brick wall of the building had relatively minor smoke stains. The property and content of the building are insured.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO