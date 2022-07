The Emporia City Commission will review multiple options to address the city of Emporia’s workforce shortage during its Wednesday morning meeting. According to a written release, the city has a 12% vacancy rate for full-time positions, including 16 public safety positions across the Emporia Police Department and Emporia Fire Department. City communications manager Christine Johnson said city staff will propose two major options to handle the staffing issues, the first includes a change in the city’s health insurance share to make it more competitive with other municipal employers.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO