Augusta, GA

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

By Riley Hale
WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heavy rain and storms will be possible into early this evening. Most of the CSRA should remain dry overnight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain muggy overnight and only drop to the mid-70s by early Wednesday. A more organized system will move through the...

www.wrdw.com

Augusta, GA
