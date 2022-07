When it comes to cyber-security, you are the first line of defense to keep threats at bay. Security is a team sport. UAB Information Technology’s security team has equipped the campus with everything our star players could possibly need to go out and win. From Duo 2 Factor Authorization to Keeper password manager, we have you covered. Tag along with our social media team to learn about some of the biggest threats to campus. You are the most important player this season, and we could not do this without you.

