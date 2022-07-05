Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller commits to Nebraska

The Husker football team picked up two more commitments on Tuesday. One for each side of the ball. First adding a four-star wide receiver, Omarion Miller from North Caddo High School in Vivian, Louisiana. Miller was one of the top coveted players to come from Louisiana and according to 247Sports, he is the highest-ranked recruit that is a part of the 2023 class for Huskers so far. In his junior season, he hauled in 76 passes for 1,502 yards in 20 games to go along with 12 touchdowns. Back in August of 2021 Miller originally committed to LSU. Once Mikey Joseph departed for Lincoln in May, Miller de-committed from the Tigers. An official visit to Nebraska for Miller occurred on June 3rd.

VIVIAN, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO