Nebraska State

Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller commits to Nebraska

By Nolan Dorn
klkntv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Four-star wide receiver and Louisiana native Omarion Miller is taking his talents to Nebraska. Omarion Miller announced his commitment to the Huskers via...

www.klkntv.com

gifamilyradio.com

Nebraska Football Snags Two More Commits for 2023

The Husker football team picked up two more commitments on Tuesday. One for each side of the ball. First adding a four-star wide receiver, Omarion Miller from North Caddo High School in Vivian, Louisiana. Miller was one of the top coveted players to come from Louisiana and according to 247Sports, he is the highest-ranked recruit that is a part of the 2023 class for Huskers so far. In his junior season, he hauled in 76 passes for 1,502 yards in 20 games to go along with 12 touchdowns. Back in August of 2021 Miller originally committed to LSU. Once Mikey Joseph departed for Lincoln in May, Miller de-committed from the Tigers. An official visit to Nebraska for Miller occurred on June 3rd.
VIVIAN, LA
The Spun

Nebraska Adds Big Commitment To Its 2023 Recruiting Class

Nebraska football picked up its second four-star commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle on Tuesday afternoon. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller announced his commitment to the Huskers moments ago. Miller is now Nebraska's highest-rated 2023 recruit, the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 100 overall prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Caffey’s status unclear ahead of 2022 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook says it’d take a 30-for-30 documentary to chronicle Kayla Caffey’s eligibility saga. The All-American middle blocker’s status for the upcoming season is unclear, despite practice beginning next month. “There are some things with being a midyear graduate that...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Get to know Nebraska hoops transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska men’s basketball program has a new-look team ahead of this upcoming season with the addition of eight newcomers. Among those new guys is Southern Methodist grad transfer guard Emmanuel Bandoumel. He’s one of the few seniors on the team, along with transfer...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Nebraska Recruiting News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers received some very good news on the recruiting trail. Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller announced his commitment to Nebraska just a few moments ago. The Huskers won the recruiting battle over SEC power LSU. It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Looking for a more relaxed lifestyle an Omaha couple moved to small-town Nebraska but getting there cost them a startling amount of stress and cash. After paying for a move from Omaha to Crawford, Nebraska, Jessica Irwin tells her mom she has a lot of emotions to unpack.
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska issues provisional gaming licenses to WarHorse Gaming

WarHorse Gaming LLC announced on June 8 that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. The licenses allow for WarHorse management to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We...
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

NC Rotary hears update on Omaha, Lincoln casinos

In about two years’ time, Nebraskans who enjoy the casino experience will be able to stay within the state to take advantage of the new WarHorse Gaming LLC casinos in Lincoln and Omaha. Pete Graziano, director of marketing for WarHorse Gaming LLC, visited the Nebraska City Rotary Club June...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Another scorcher on Tuesday

Despite some early morning isolated showers across portions of southeast Nebraska, the rest of the day was drier. We had a lot of sunshine for the Fourth of July, which helped pushed temperatures into the upper-90s. While southeast Nebraska remains dry on Monday night, areas off to the west do...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska teen drowns in Platte River while fishing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Platte River near Columbus on Tuesday while he was fishing, authorities say. The teen from Schuyler was fishing at Loup Power Tailrace Park, where a canal dumps into the river, and was swept away by the current, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
COLUMBUS, NE
KSNB Local4

Maroon 5 cancels tour, including August concert in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Maroon 5 announced its cancelling their North American tour, which includes their concert scheduled for Aug. 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. In a Facebook post, the band said, “unexpected issues and exponentially increased costs have impeded our ability to confidently present the first class show you deserve.”
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate Charles Kays, 81, died on Tuesday, according to the Department of Correctional Services. Kays was sentenced in Douglas County for first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and other crimes. He began his...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate serving sentence for deadly 2011 crash dies at 65

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man in prison for a crash that killed two Wayne State students in 2011 died Wednesday. Robert Mahler, an inmate at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, died at Johnson County Hospital at age 65. His cause of death has not been determined, according to the...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing east of Columbus. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Seward 4th of July committee 'kidnaps' tourist family

SEWARD, Neb. – Seward welcomed the 2022 Tourist Family to their community on July 4th, giving them a Seward welcome and a taste of the famous July 4th hospitality. Hosting a tourist family is an age-old tradition of ‘kidnapping’ a family visiting the community of Seward for the 4th of July and making them the royalty of the day. They ride in the parade and serve as guests of the community.
klkntv.com

Missing Omaha inmate arrested after being spotted by corrections staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Of all the places to be, a missing inmate was spending his day in downtown Omaha when he was spotted by a corrections worker on Wednesday morning. A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff member saw 50-year-old John Strickland near 16th and Farnam Streets. The...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln officials’ debate prosecuting abortion if banned in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Local prosecutors will determine how laws are enforced as abortion bans go into effect in states across the United States. A document released on June 24th highlighted over 60 district attorneys representing 25 of the most populous counties describing their vow not to prosecute abortion cases. Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Giant companies are buying up Nebraska homes

Private equity-backed companies are gobbling up vast swaths of residential property across the country, including in Omaha. They are buying up hundreds of thousands of homes every few months. Then they are renting them out, often for more money, and often in neighborhoods with larger Black populations and more single mothers than the national average.

