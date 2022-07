Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment - Tastefully updated apartments on the north side of Racine. You will be just minutes away from grocery shopping, less than a mile away from Lake Michigan, and very close to the Racine Zoo! Each unit features 2 bedrooms with hardwood style laminate. Bathrooms are newly remodeled with updated lighting fixtures and a vanity. The living rooms have brand new ceiling fans and a walk out deck in upper units and walk out entrance in the lower units. Kitchens feature new cabinets and a refrigerator and stove. Coin operated laundry is available in the basement.

RACINE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO