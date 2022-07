Bruce Thornton has long looked like the type of prospect who could make the transition from high school to college basketball appear relatively easy. But even for the No. 43 player in the country and top recruit in the state of Georgia, the jump up to the next level hasn’t come without growing pains. A month into summer workouts with the Buckeyes, Ohio State’s point guard of the future has begun to settle in, but not before a bit of a rude awakening.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO