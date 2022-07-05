Why Kate Middleton's Wimbledon Dress Had A Deeper Meaning

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton stunned in a blue polka dot tea dress at Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 5th. Not only was the dress by Alessandra Rich adorable, but it also happened to tie in with the theme of this year's championships. According to People Royals, the dress was a rewear. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the dress just last month during a Jubilee Big Lunch event and People claims it was likely a nod to the tennis tournament's sustainable theme.

All of the chair umpires, line umpires, and ball boys and girls are wearing uniforms re-designed by Ralph Lauren using recycled materials in partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club to embrace sustainable and innovative fabrics.

Kate and her husband Prince William sat in the royal box at Centre Court for the prestigious tournament to watch Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic take on Italian Jannik Sinner in the men's quarter-finals. According to People, Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton were also at the sporting event on Tuesday. Seated to their left in the Royal Box, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen blowing them a kiss as she and William took their seats.

