ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks 2013 team is franchise's best of Super Bowl era

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhQdl_0gVZqwSL00

Recently, Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports put together his list of every NFL franchise’s best team of the Super Bowl era and the 2013 Seahawks made the cut for Seattle.

Winning the Super Bowl that year, the Seahawks finished the season with a 16-3 overall record.

“Matched up against one of the most statistically dominant offenses in NFL history, the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defense held Peyton Manning and the Broncos to just eight points,” DeArdo writes. “The Seahawks’ offense put together five scoring drives while helping Seattle capture its first-ever Super Bowl title.”

“The Seahawks’ defense, a unit that allowed an average of 14.4 points per game during the regular season, was anchored by cornerback Richard Sherman, safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive ends Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett,” DeArdo recounts. “Seattle’s offense featured three Pro Bowlers in quarterback Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch (1,257 yards, 12 touchdowns) and center Max Unger.”

Coach Pete Carroll will try his best to put together another Super-Bowl-winning team with a whole new squad when the players report to training camp on July 26.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

CBS Ranks The Worst Head Coach In The NFL Right Now

All rankings need someone to occupy the last spot. When CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin decided to appraise all 32 NFL head coaches, Lovie Smith received the unfortunate designation. Benjamin determined his order by asking the following two questions: "Who do we trust the most?" and "Who is best positioned to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Punishment Offer

Deshaun Watson's three-day hearing ended last week, and Judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to rule on any discipline after the NFL and NFL Players Association submit post-hearing briefs. However, both sides could still reach an agreement beforehand. On ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Max, via Cleveland.com, Dan Graziano said there...
NFL
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Vacation Photos Are Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is just a little more than two months away at this point. It's about to be busy season for veteran NFL reporter Erin Andrews. So, the longtime NFL on FOX reporter is making sure to get in her vacation time now. Andrews and her husband,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Seahawks' Announcement

On Tuesday afternoon, Jody Allen, Chair of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust issued a strong statement. In the statement, she made it clear that she won't be selling either team any time soon. "As we've stated before, neither of the team is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening," the statement read.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Peyton Manning
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Are Tanking For a QB

It’s finally done. Baker Mayfield is out of Cleveland and off to Carolina. After months of speculation on what the Browns would do with their QB they pulled the trigger on a trade. There did not seem to be many suitors for the Cleveland QB but one team that consistently came up was the Seattle Seahawks. Even with all of the rumors flying around the Seahawks never pulled the trigger. This signals to me that they are going to tank for a QB this season.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc#Bengals#Next Update
The Spun

Look: Prediction Made For Emmitt Smith's Son, E.J. Smith

Stanford running back E.J. Smith has a famous father, but he's beginning to carve out his own reputation on the gridiron. Smith, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, was a four-star recruit out of high school and has made small contributions to the Cardinal offense in his first two seasons. Last fall, Smith rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and added 15 catches for 74 yards.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Notre Dame Rumors

As the Big Ten and SEC grow, Notre Dame remains the last iconic college football brand without a home. And according to FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd, for college football to avoid falling victim to being too regional, the Fighting Irish joining the Big Ten would be massive for the sport.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson, Ciara Photos

Russell Wilson and Ciara took some time to vacation together ahead of the nine-time Pro Bowler's debut season with the Denver Broncos. The couple were spotted on the waters of Lake Como. Doing everything from chilling on a boat to a little skincare. The NFL world reacted to the Russ-Ciara...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy