ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Clint Eastwood Wins Second Lawsuit Against CBD Advertising

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJ7yg_0gVZqlza00

Clint Eastwood is one of many pop culture icons whose name and likeness have been used to promote CBD products, all this done without that person’s permission or actual endorsement of the product. Some stars put disclaimers on their social media page but others pursue legal action. This course brought Eastwood, 92, some victory – his second taste of it, in fact, though still no endorsed tastes of CBD oil.

Tom Hanks has also been used in CBD ads, a move that drove the Forrest Gump star to correct this by saying, “I’ve never said this and would never make such an endorsement. Come on, man!” Katie Couric has also been used to advertise cream to treat skin wrinkles. As for Eastwood, he filed two lawsuits against three companies. The results of some of his retaliation have been coming in.

The situation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyvE9_0gVZqlza00
Eastwood’s celebrity status has been used in CBD advertising before / Everett Collection

Back in January 2021, Eastwood filed a suit with Garrapata, an agency that owns the rigths to his name and image outside of movies, against Norok Innovation, a marketing company based in California. The case points to Norok Innovation fabricating news articles and manipulating search results to make it seem as though Eastwood himself endorsed CBD products.

This “hidden metatag game” drove website traffic to the products, which the claim calls “products he likely would have been unwilling to endorse in the first place.” The suit also says, “Like many of his most famous characters, Mr. Eastwood is not afraid to confront wrongdoing and hold accountable those that try to illegally profit off his name.”

The results are in for the latest CBD case with Clint Eastwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YfxO_0gVZqlza00
Other celebrities have had their likeness used to promote other products without their consent / Unsplash

The latest verdict, passed at the end of June, awarded Eastwood and Garrapata $2 million. This joins the other victory Eastwood claimed over advertisers associating him with CBD products, the other one taking the shape of a $6.1 million lawsuit against a Lithuanian CBD company. Two years ago, Tom Hanks was used to promote CannaPro CBD without his consent as well; that same ad also invokes the name of surgeon and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEwk8_0gVZqlza00
Eastwood also went after a company from Lithuania for also using him to suggest he endorses specific CBD products / ©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

CBD is a part of marijuana but it does not have tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the part that creates a high feeling. Instead, it helps address pain, tension, and stress. A 2020 SingleCare survey found one in three Americans had used CBD products, which can include chewable gummies, oils, creams, and more. CBD is not part of Eastwood’s health regimen, though; he follows a code for staying healthy at 92, which includes some amount of golf and a healthy diet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBZcp_0gVZqlza00
Online readers are directed through articles to sites that claim celebrities endorse the products / Unsplash

Comments / 10

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’

Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Describes Growing Up With a Famous Father: ‘Very Down to Earth’

The career of Clint Eastwood has spanned decades with him starring in movies ranging from Dirty Harry to Unforgiven. He has enjoyed massive success and continues to do so. It might lead some movie stars to get the “big head” and think the world revolves around them. Apparently, this is not the case for our man Clint. One of his daughters pulled back the curtain on her father’s private life.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Insulted One Iconic Clint Eastwood Film

John Wayne and Clint Eastwood are probably the first two names you think of when thinking about iconic Western film stars. However, these two did not get along and John infamously trashed one of Clint’s most popular Westerns. Clint starred in a trilogy of films that ended with the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck 'Bored' As Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Looms, Spills Source

Ben Affleck may need to knock back another Diet Coke before saying "I Do" to Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor, 49, is reportedly "bored" as his wedding date to his on-again fiancée, 52, grows closer. According to Us Weekly, per Suggest, a source close to Affleck revealed the Hollywood power couple's epic reunion and love story has hit a bit of a lull. "The real culprit here is boredom," the insider dished, adding that boredom is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star. GAMBLING MAN! BEN AFFLECK KICKS OFF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EARLY BY HITTING THE...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Katie Couric
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Tom Hanks
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Advertising#Cbd#Norok Innovation
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Reveals Her Favorite Advice He Gave Her

Alison Eastwood is an actress as well one of the daughters of the famed actor and director Clint Eastwood. Getting any type of advice from dear old Dad is a good thing. When it comes to her favorite piece that he gave her, you might think it was acting. She did get the acting bug, too, and did star in the movie Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. This advice must be about her career, right? Nope. It had to do with the always tough task of living life.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
8K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy