ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kim Fields Opens Up About Potential ‘Facts Of Life,’ ‘Living Single’ Reboots

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STszY_0gVZqfhE00

American actress Kim Fields is renowned for her roles as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on the NBC television sitcom The Facts of Life and Regina in the Fox Network sitcom Living Single. Fields was born in New York City on May 12, 1969, to actress Chip Fields-Hurd. She is also the older sister of Alexis Field an actress notable for her roles in TV series such as Kenan & Kel, Moesha, and Sister, Sister.

Before her appearance on The Facts of Life which aired from 1979 to 1988, she had co-starred in a short-running sitcom Baby, I’m Back with Desmond Wilson and Denise Nicholas as well as a television commercial for Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup.

Fields’ view on the ongoing TV revivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPN7G_0gVZqfhE00
LIVING SINGLE, Kim Fields, 1993-98, (c)Warner Bros. Television/courtesy Everett Collection

As a guest on TODAY on Tuesday morning, Kim aired her view on the recent shift in bringing back old TV series, she said, “There’s always talk about doing reboots, that’s just a very popular trend right now. And while I respect it, and of course, I have beloved shows that I want to see what they’d be doing right now. I think you have to be really careful with reboots because if you don’t get it right, you are messing with people’s beloved characters. And thankfully everybody’s busy – I got a new show I’m doing!” she said with a laugh.

53-years old Kim disclosed her acting experience to PEOPLE. “You don’t realize, This show is groundbreaking,” she stated. “You’re just grateful to show up to a job I certainly didn’t think that it was as monumental as it would go on to become.”

Speaking further, she said, “It was a different type of coming of age and to do that in that environment was just really spectacular.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LuqA_0gVZqfhE00
LIVING SINGLE, Kim Fields, 1993-98, (c)Warner Bros. Television/courtesy Everett Collection

Her recent acting and directing career

Fields has not been resting on her oars as the mother of two sons Sebastian and Quincy was part of the cast on Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2015 and she also participated in Dancing with the Stars 2016 edition. In addition to her acting roles, she has started directing projects.

She directed some episodes of All That and also worked on Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne as well as BET’S Let’s Stay Together as a director. While speaking with PEOPLE in May, she stated “It’s really exciting to find something new. There’s this wonderful sense of adventure that I’m realizing was always there.”

She disclosed that her foray into the world of directing has been emancipating for her. She said that being behind a camera directing a project “was a different way to being in control of my career. I’m never one to wait on anybody to do anything. So [I enjoy] being able to direct, being able to have my own production company, being able to tell stories the way that I want to…..”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SS3iY_0gVZqfhE00
FACTS OF LIFE REUNION, THE, Kim Fields, 2001

Fields is currently starring in Netflix’s sitcom Upshaws alongside Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps. The series debuted on Netflix on May 12, 2021, and the second season was recently released on June 29, 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Fields
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Mike Epps
Person
Chip Fields
Person
Denise Nicholas
Person
Wanda Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reboots#The Facts Of Life#American#Nbc#Kenan Kel
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Greg Mathis Jr. and His Boyfriend Are Taking a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Judge Mathis Uses "Jedi Mind Trick" to Keep Kids in L.A. Goodbye Washington D.C., and hello Los Angeles. After sharing his coming out story on Mathis Family Matters, Greg Mathis Jr. and his boyfriend Elliott Cooper are taking the next step in their relationship. On the June 26 episode of the E! reality series, the couple decided it was time to say goodbye Greg's parents, Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis, move out and find a place of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
8K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy