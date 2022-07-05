Body Recovered Of Man Who Tried To Rescue Swimmer In Columbia River

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a person who was reported missing over a year ago. Ronai “Hazel” Yetisen, 23, was reported missing by their family on June 30, 2021, according to the sheriff’s office. Yetisen still has not been found and was last seen by family on May 24, 2021, near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 42nd Avenue in Portland.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO