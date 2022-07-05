ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Body Recovered Of Man Who Tried To Rescue Swimmer In Columbia River

KXL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — The body of a man who jumped into the Columbia River...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 1

kptv.com

Body recovered from Columbia River identified as Kevin McDowell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body pulled from the Columbia River on Monday has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell. Just before 7 p.m., River Patrol deputies were called out to the report of a body in river near the western end of Hayden Island. The body was identified as McDowell by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KXL

Body Found In North Portland Harbor

PORTLAND, Ore. — A body was found in the Columbia River in the North Portland Harbor on Monday. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn the person’s identity. The medical examiner will determine how they died.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Woman Dead, Man Wounded In East Portland Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot at Northeast 148th and East Burnside late Wednesday night. Officers responded just after 11:20pm. A woman died and a man taken to the hospital is expected to survive. The suspect or suspects left the scene and a description is not being released.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Deputies seek help locating missing person last seen one year ago in Portland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a person who was reported missing over a year ago. Ronai “Hazel” Yetisen, 23, was reported missing by their family on June 30, 2021, according to the sheriff’s office. Yetisen still has not been found and was last seen by family on May 24, 2021, near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 42nd Avenue in Portland.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Happy Valley Man Seriously Injured in Mount Hood Fall

Portland Downtown with Mount Hood View from Japanese Garden. A Happy Valley man’s in a hospital after suffering serious injuries while climbing on Mount Hood. It’s icy, and a dangerous climb all year round, as this story illustrates. The climber who is 43 year old, was near the top of the mountain, when he lost his ice axe. Rescuers say he fell about 700 feet, landing on rocks.
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
kpq.com

Chelan County Coroner Identifies Deceased Hiker from Vancouver, Wash.

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris has identified the rock climber who died on July 4th south of Leavenworth to be 44-year-old Bryan C. Caldwell. Caldwell is from Vancouver, Wash. Chelan County Sheriff's Office shared that Caldwell fell while rappelling 100 ft. down Icicle Buttress due to an equipment malfunction. His...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Longview Woman Says Cougar Caught on Camera in Driveway Sunday

A Longview resident’s camera on Sunday appears to have caught a cougar in the early morning hours sauntering across her driveway south of Columbia Heights. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has not confirmed the sighting. Emily Robbins’ front-yard security camera was set off at 2:05 a.m., capturing the...
LONGVIEW, WA
KOIN 6 News

Search continues for 23-year-old who went missing 1 year ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies and family members are still searching for a 23-year-old who went missing more than one year ago in Southeast Portland. Ronai “Hazel” Yetisen was reported missing by family on June 30, 2021, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Yetisen was last seen by family near the corner of SE Powell Boulevard and 42nd Avenue on May 24, 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Pilot Dies In Small Plane Crash At Vancouver’s Pearson Field

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The pilot who died when his small plane crashed at Pearson Field on the morning of June 28th has been identified. The plane went down on the runway and caught fire just after 7:30am, killing 64-year-old Thomas Posey of Vancouver. Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration...
VANCOUVER, WA
KXLY

Vancouver man dies in climbing accident on Icicle Buttress

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A Vancouver, Washington man was killed in a climbing accident at the Icicle Buttress near Leavenworth on Monday. According to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, the 44-year-old man died after falling about 100 feet. The man’s climbing partner flagged down a USFS Officer who was in...
LEAVENWORTH, WA

