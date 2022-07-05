Body Recovered Of Man Who Tried To Rescue Swimmer In Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body pulled from the Columbia River on Monday has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell. Just before 7 p.m., River Patrol deputies were called out to the report of a body in river near the western end of Hayden Island. The body was identified as McDowell by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A 44-year-old Vancouver man was killed in a climbing accident on Icicle Buttress south of Leavenworth Monday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). The man and his female climbing partner were climbing on the buttress when a heavy rain storm moved in. The woman...
The man who was shot and killed at a Gresham MAX station last week was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old Portland resident, police said Wednesday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting a little after 5 a.m. Friday and found the man, Lucian Thibodeaux, on the westbound MAX platform at East Burnside Street and 162nd Avenue.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot at Northeast 148th and East Burnside late Wednesday night. Officers responded just after 11:20pm. A woman died and a man taken to the hospital is expected to survive. The suspect or suspects left the scene and a description is not being released.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a person who was reported missing over a year ago. Ronai “Hazel” Yetisen, 23, was reported missing by their family on June 30, 2021, according to the sheriff’s office. Yetisen still has not been found and was last seen by family on May 24, 2021, near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 42nd Avenue in Portland.
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, July 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Demonstrators burn flag, shoot mortars in downtown Portland.
A road grade of 3.99% is required to build a new Interstate 5 bridge that stands 115 feet above the Columbia River, according to estimates produced by Oregon and Washington officials in 2012. Architects of the Interstate Bridge Replacement program confirmed to WW last week that they’re considering a bridge roughly that steep.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The death of two men inside a burning apartment has been ruled murder-suicide. Gunshots were heard at a four-plex on East 16th Street around 12:30 on the morning of June 25th. Then neighbors reported one of the units was on fire. After it was put out,...
Portland Downtown with Mount Hood View from Japanese Garden. A Happy Valley man’s in a hospital after suffering serious injuries while climbing on Mount Hood. It’s icy, and a dangerous climb all year round, as this story illustrates. The climber who is 43 year old, was near the top of the mountain, when he lost his ice axe. Rescuers say he fell about 700 feet, landing on rocks.
A Longview resident’s camera on Sunday appears to have caught a cougar in the early morning hours sauntering across her driveway south of Columbia Heights. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has not confirmed the sighting. Emily Robbins’ front-yard security camera was set off at 2:05 a.m., capturing the...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The pilot who died when his small plane crashed at Pearson Field on the morning of June 28th has been identified. The plane went down on the runway and caught fire just after 7:30am, killing 64-year-old Thomas Posey of Vancouver. Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration...
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A Vancouver, Washington man was killed in a climbing accident at the Icicle Buttress near Leavenworth on Monday. According to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, the 44-year-old man died after falling about 100 feet. The man’s climbing partner flagged down a USFS Officer who was in...
