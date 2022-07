Marc Andre-Fleury remains a hot commodity in the pro hockey market, as teams appear to be lining up to court him once the NHL free agency kicks off on July 13. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Fleury has at least five franchises willing to throw money for the services of the future Hall […] The post RUMOR: Wild among 5 teams vying for Marc Andre-Fleury’s services in 2022 NHL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO