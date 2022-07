(Newport Beach, CA) — Newport Beach is the latest city in the Greater Los Angeles Area to tighten water restrictions amid an ongoing drought. A few days ago, the city council approved a Level 2 Water Supply Shortage. That wealthy Orange County community now limits outdoor watering to no more than three days per week. Watering is banned within 48 hours of rain and cannot be done between nine in the morning and five at night. Automatic watering timers are limited to 10 minutes and leaks must be fixed within three days. Potable water cannot be used to wash things like driveways and sidewalks.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO