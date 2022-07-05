ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxbury's AJ Reeves excited beyond words to play for hometown Boston Celtics in Las Vegas Summer League

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Roxbury native AJ Reeves did not stray too far from home when he went to college, playing for the nearby Providence College Friars at the NCAA level before going unselected in the 2022 NBA draft. The 6-foot-6 guard might be staying even closer to home if he makes the leap to the NBA via a Las Vegas Summer League opportunity extended to him after a solid pre-draft workout with his hometown Boston Celtics.

After working out with Boston before the draft in an experience he described to the Boston Globe’s Trevor Hass as “almost surreal,” Reeves learned the Celtics wanted him on their Sin City squad this summer.

“The emotion just flooded me,” said the Providence product on hearing the news. “I’m still excited right now. I can’t even speak.”

The 2017-18 Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts has an uphill battle to make Boston’s roster even as a two way player, but his size and skill set may make the difference with a solid performance in Nevada next week.

Get to know the local talent a little better with the rest of Hass’ short interview.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Globe
