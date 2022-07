BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a stolen car hauler trailer that was custom built. Deputies say the car hauler was stolen on Saturday, July 2 from the Goodview Road Area. They say because it is custom built there are red pieces on it which make it easy to recognize.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO