Known Celtics ref-complainer Grant Williams gets in some run in that role for Boston's summer league squad

The media caught wind of an unusual sight during an open practice session for the Boston Celtics‘ Las Vegas Summer League squad ahead of a press conference about the same on Tuesday — Celtics forward Grant Williams serving as an ad hoc referee.

The known ref-complainer found himself on said duty to gain a greater appreciation for the craft according to assistant coach (and Las Vegas Summer League head coach) Ben Sullivan. “It’s good for Grant to see how hard officiating actually is so that when he is hard on them, he can have a better perspective,” explained Sullivan.

Asked if Williams was given as hard of a time as he gives the refs with the script flipped on the Tennessee product, the Celtics Sin City coach replied in the negative.

“No one can give him as hard a time as he gets the refs,” he quipped.

Boston’s 2022 Las Vegas Summer League action kicks off on Saturday, July 9 at 5:30 pm ET, and you can view the action live on NBA TV.

