Lima cop waives preliminary hearing

Tyler Dunlap, an officer with the Lima Police Department currently on paid leave, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Auglaize County Municipal Court and will have his case heard by a grand jury. Dunlap is charged with a felony count of obstructing justice in connection with an incident last month in Wapakoneta while he was off duty. J Swygart | The Lima News

WAPAKONETA — An off-duty Lima police officer arrested in Wapakoneta last month for allegedly interfering with first responders who were attempting to give medical aid to an unidentified woman has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will have his case presented to an Auglaize County grand jury.

Tyler Dunlap, a resident of Wapakoneta, appeared Tuesday in Auglaize County Municipal Court before acting Judge Eric Wilson. Through his attorney William Kluge, Dunlap waived his right to a probable cause hearing and agreed to have his case submitted to the grand jury.

Dunlap, 28, was charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency in Wapakoneta after he reportedly interfered with EMS efforts to provide medical aid to a woman last month.

According to the Wapakoneta Police Department, a 911 call was placed at 8:19 p.m. on June 19 regarding a female who had fallen and sustained a head injury at a residence in the 200 block of East Pearl Street. When police arrived an officer began to interview other parties to collect information. During that time EMS personnel reportedly alerted the officer that they needed assistance because Dunlap was interfering as they provided medical aid to the injured female.

The officer attempted to get Dunlap to leave the area and the situation escalated. He was removed from the scene and detained, according to the Wapakoneta Police Department report. The department did confirm that the officer who responded was injured during the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer, whose name was not released, was placed on light duty pending follow-up with medical personnel.

The Wapakoneta Police Department declined requests from The Lima News to make available cruiser dash camera footage or body camera footage related to the incident.