ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

New real estate company to develop apartments on former food-truck lot

By John Yellig
atlantaagentmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly created, Atlanta-focused multifamily investment firm recently broke ground on a 210-unit, class-A community at the site of the former Atlanta Food Truck Park on the Upper Westside. The Howell, as the development will be known, is located at 1850 Howell Mill Road. It will have one-,...

atlantaagentmagazine.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Crown Bay unloads another apartment community

Atlanta-based multifamily investor and landlord Crown Bay Group LLC continued its capital-recycling activities with the recent $7.4 million sale of the 92-unit Ashgrove community in Stone Mountain. The transaction is the company’s sixth in the last 10 months, and comes just three years after it purchased the property, located at...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta developers plans 50-unit residential project on North Avenue

An Atlanta developer wants to build a 50-unit multifamily project on North Avenue near Ponce City Market and the Atlanta Beltline. AAI Development recently filed plans with the city to build a 7-story building with 50 units at 495 North Ave., next door to the Novel O4W apartment complex. The site is also adjacent to an Amoco gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Boulevard and North Avenue. A single-family residence occupied by a security company on the property would be razed for the new building.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Reynolds Lake Oconee Properties names new vice president of sales

Karen Saltzbart was promoted to vice president of sales for Reynolds Lake Oconee Properties LLC following the retirement of Lee Arberg, who spent 25 years as head of real estate sales at the lake and golf community outside Atlanta. Saltzbart served as an agent at the Reynolds Lake Oconee resort...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
City
College Park, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Work begins on Powder Springs town center

Developers broke ground on the first phase of a town-center project in Powder Springs that will bring 226 new apartments to a 6.6-acre site downtown. The multifamily community is a project between Novare Group, BCDC and PointeOne Holdings and is being built alongside a contiguous commercial-development pad from the Powder Springs Downtown Development Authority.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
Talking With Tami

Ocean & Acre In Alpharetta, Ga

I was pleasantly surprised when I was invited out to a happening new restaurant located in Alpharetta, Ga called, Ocean & Acre. They were established in 2019. It’s a swanky dining spot and when I arrived, I absolutely loved the vibe! You can dine inside or outdoors on the patio, the design, layout and decor was so pretty. The jazz playing in the back ground, the well-dressed patrons and atmosphere put me in such a great mood! We were quickly seated and I looked over the extensive menu.
ALPHARETTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Real Estate Development#Biscayne Apartments#Cooper Carry#Ameris Bank#Rivers Residential
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Local real estate developer constructs ‘micro homes’ as solution for housing crisis in South Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News gets real about the affordable housing crisis and the impact on minority communities. A local real estate developer and investor, Booker T. Washington, is on a mission to help people find housing solutions, particularly in the south metro. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston says Washington is doing it with “micro homes.”
ATLANTA, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Georgia Shoe Manufacturer Announces $20 Million Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Georgia footwear manufacturer plans to expand...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Fancy Restaurants in Atlanta, GA

Are you looking for a sophisticated place to celebrate a special occasion? Do you want to take your date somewhere refined? On the other hand, maybe you are simply in the mood for something fancy. Well, whatever it is, our list of the 16 best fancy restaurants in Atlanta, GA,...
ATLANTA, GA
John Thompson

New dining concept featured at a 3-story restaurant headed to Cumming City Center

Guest pick up their putting supplies at this restored Airstream,(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming GA) Another unique eatery is getting ready to open at The Cumming Center. According to the new announcement, Cindy and Scott Echols, the husband and wife team who brought The Course @ Tin Cup to the development, signed the final lease agreement on their restaurant, Tin Cup Grill.
CUMMING, GA
saportareport.com

Providing emergency food assistance and increasing access to food across the Metro Region

Director of Homelessness at United Way of Greater Atlanta, and Lauren Wood, MARTA Market Director for Community Farmers Markets. Food insecurity, as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is the lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. In Georgia, according to Feeding America, 12% of the population was considered food insecure in 2019 and that number rose significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, including a 58% increase in food insecurity for children. During the heart of the pandemic, United Way of Greater Atlanta partnered with the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to invest significant funds in agencies that were providing emergency food assistance and increasing access to food across the Metro Region. Now that we are no longer on the emergent side of the pandemic, United Way is continuing to focus on ways to improve access to food through investments in Economic Stability through our Basic Needs and Equitable Access pathway.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BOC considers finance contract with former Atlanta CFO David Corbin

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on a proposed six-month, $87,000 contract with a company owned by former Warner Robins city administrator David Corbin, who resigned in February after being suspended for signing a payroll company contract without council approval. Corbin’s company, Terminus Municipal Advisors LLC,...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy