New real estate company to develop apartments on former food-truck lot

Director of Homelessness at United Way of Greater Atlanta, and Lauren Wood, MARTA Market Director for Community Farmers Markets. Food insecurity, as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is the lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. In Georgia, according to Feeding America, 12% of the population was considered food insecure in 2019 and that number rose significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, including a 58% increase in food insecurity for children. During the heart of the pandemic, United Way of Greater Atlanta partnered with the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to invest significant funds in agencies that were providing emergency food assistance and increasing access to food across the Metro Region. Now that we are no longer on the emergent side of the pandemic, United Way is continuing to focus on ways to improve access to food through investments in Economic Stability through our Basic Needs and Equitable Access pathway.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO