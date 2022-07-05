ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Arundel Aging and Disabilities launches assistive technology loan program￼

By The Business Monthly
Business Monthly
 3 days ago

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities has launched its Assistive Technology Loan Program. The program will offer a range of equipment that will be available for loan or...

bizmonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Executive Elrich Encourages First-Time Homebuyers to Apply for Assistance from $3 Million Available in Down Payment Support

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is encouraging first-time homebuyers to apply for assistance from the County’s $3 million in funding dedicated to two down payment assistance programs. The two programs being funded by the County are the Montgomery Homeownership Program, administered by the State of Maryland’s Department of Housing,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
NottinghamMD.com

Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County residents are reminded that the second scheduled bulk item collection day for single-family and town homes this year will be occurring sometime between July 8 and December 29. Residents received a postcard in December 2021 indicating their two specific collection dates for the year; residents can also find their scheduled bulk item collection days on the County’s … Continue reading "Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29" The post Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Schools Looking To Fill Nearly 800 Job Openings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County Public School System is looking to fill nearly 800 job openings, including 380 new positions, ahead of the 2022-23 school year. There are openings for teachers, special educators, paraeducators, substitute teachers, food services staff and central office support staff. Under a new salary scale, teacher salaries start at $56,228, the school system said. Howard County Public School System employees also receive benefits and membership in the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System. Potential applicants can view job postings on the school system’s website.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging#Test Equipment#Software Program
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Recognizes Achievements Of Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Amid Grade-Fixing Allegations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Tuesday morning, with local and state leaders present, Mayor Brandon Scott surprised another city leader by recognizing their work in Baltimore: CEO of public schools Dr. Sonja Santelises. “On behalf of the people of Baltimore, I commend you for your continuing commitment to the education and development of our young people,” Scott said. The mayoral salute to Santelises comes six years into her tenure as the leader of Baltimore City Public Schools. But the recognition also comes at a time when the school district is under a microscope. Last month, Gov. Larry Hogan said he wants the Maryland State...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Town Center Has a Summer Full of Fun Planned

Once again, the Annapolis Town Center has planned out a summer full of free concerts, movies, story times, pop-ups and more! Check it out and get out to the Annapolis Town Center!. Vinyl and Vino in the Garden (21+) Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 pm – 8 pm in front...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Wbaltv.com

Taneytown family sues homebuilder, county over problems in new house

TANEYTOWN, Md. — A Carroll County family said they expected their dream home after their house was built from the ground up, but there were problems. When the 11 News I-Team first met Ryan and Crystal Dorsey and their daughter, Natalie, they sort of lived in a bubble. Parts of the dream home they had built in Taneytown has walls and ceiling wrapped in plastic.
TANEYTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Officials Seek Source Of E. Coli Contamination Found In Cox’s Point Park

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A recreational water quality advisory remains in effect at Cox’s Point Park after samples revealed moderately high levels of E. coli by the boat ramp. Baltimore County’s Department of Health Division of Environmental Health Services posted warning signs at the park on Riverside Drive in Essex. The recreational water quality advisory states that water-related activities may pose an increased health risk and suggests following certain precautions, including avoiding and minimizing contact with natural waters whenever cloudy. “We are certainly looking into what might be causing it,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. “Large rain events are always a contributing...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
aminerdetail.com

Jessica Haire Lying About Relationship With Proud Boys Consulting Firm

Jessica Haire is lying about her relationship with a Republican consulting firm with direct ties to the Proud Boys, a violent extremist group at the center of the January 6 insurrection. Maryland Matters Editor Josh Kurtz reported on July 5, 2022, that Jessica Haire “ended her association” with McShane LLC...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Longtime Cockeysville baker remembered for his kindness

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A longtime fixture in the Cockeysville community is being remembered for his kindness. George Simon, the patriarch of Simon's Bakery in the Cranbrook Shopping Center, died earlier this week at the age of 90. In 1962, Simon opened his first bakery on Taylor Avenue. Then, in...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Washingtonian.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy