Joe Rogan says he will NEVER host Donald Trump on his podcast despite being asked multiple times because he is an 'existential threat to democracy itself': 'I am not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form'

Podcaster Joe Rogan has said he will never host 'threat-to-democracy' Donald Trump on his podcast despite having been asked multiple times.

During a Monday airing of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan vehemently shut down the possibility of interviewing the 45th President of the United States.

'I am not a Trump supporter, in any way, shape or form,' Rogan, 54, said. 'I have had the opportunity to have him on my show, more than once, and I have said no every time.'

The controversial podcaster weighed in on the devastatingly polarized political spectrum in America and said he was not interested in giving Trump a platform because the former president is an 'existential threat to democracy itself.'

'It is already a weird time, post-Trump,' Rogan added.

'The Trump era is also going to be one of the weirder times when people look back historically about the division in this country.'

Rogan's remarks against Trump come just days after the podcaster, who has a $200million deal with Spotify, endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis potentially joining the 2024 Presidential race.

Rogan went on to suggest that Trump had led the masses to abandon their ethics and morals, but theorized that he would join the Presidential race in 2024.

'He is going to run again, things are going to get weirder, he is running against a dead man,' Rogan said.

On Friday, The New York Times reported that the former president has surprised some of his advisers by saying he may declare his intentions on social media, without even informing them in advance.

Trump, who has not officially addressed the reports, is said to be aggrieved by the increasing attention and compliments heaped on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Many Republicans believe DeSantis pushes the same policies that made Trump very popular - but without the divisive and unpredictable personality.

Rogan joined the growing group of prominent figures supporting DeSantis, when he praised the Florida Governor for his response to COVID-19 and his willingness to stand up for American freedoms.

DeSantis, a Harvard graduate, has been lauded by many Americans for making the decision to bring Florida out of lockdown more quickly than other states.

Rogan's remarks about Trump also come months after the former president said the podcaster had to stop apologizing to the left after videos resurfaced of Rogan saying the N-word.

'How many ways can you say you're sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them make you look weak and frightened. That's not you, and it never will be!' Trump wrote in a statement at the time.

Rogan's support for DeSantis marks a dramatic turnaround from three years ago, when he backed Bernie Sanders bid for president.

In 2021, Rogan said he backed former First Lady Michelle Obama to beat Donald Trump, if she had decided to run in the 2024 Presidential election.

'She's great, she's articulate, she's intelligent, she's the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime ... she can win,' Rogan said.

He joked that Obama could team up with Vice President Kamala Harris as her running mate, producing a 'double dose of diversity.'

At the time, he also said that a Republican 'super team' lining up against the pair would be 'Trump and [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis together.'

'They have to make a super team. That's the only way they win,' Rogan stated.

While DeSantis hasn't formally announced he will run in the election, he has won straw polls and is viewed generally favorably by Republican voters.

'I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately he was correct,' Rogan said last week.

'He was correct when it comes to like deaths, he was correct. And when it comes to protecting all vulnerable populations, he was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies.'

He said he feels that what DeSantis has done for Florida has been 'admirable.' 'You know, he is not perfect. He's a human being, but what he's done is stand up for freedoms,' he said on the podcast.

Last week, Rogan also voiced his disapproval of President Joe Biden, saying 'So all this stuff is happening while we have a dead man as a president. You know, it's just not fun.'

'It seemed like the narrative was no one could talk about individual rights. It's all about [the] lockdown. You can't have an open state. You can't have kids in school. You can't do all that,' DeSantis said in February. 'We viewed it the opposite. The default needs to be freedom.'

While DeSantis received significant backlash for his decisions, Florida had an average number of deaths from the virus, comparable to numbers from states like New York, that implemented strict lockdown measures.

According to DeSantis, the decision reignited Florida's economy, which is highly dependent on tourism.

DeSantis also introduced the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, which has been praised by many Republican supporters and politicians.

The bill states 'Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.'

DeSantis defended Rogan when a video that compiled all of the times Rogan said the N-word went viral. Rogan, who is white, has since apologized.

'Do not apologize. Do not kow to the mob,' said DeSantis in a February interview with Fox News.

'Stand up and tell them to pound sand; if you do that, there's really nothing that they're able to do to you,' said DeSantis.