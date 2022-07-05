ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Joe Rogan says he will NEVER host Donald Trump on his podcast despite being asked multiple times because he is an 'existential threat to democracy itself': 'I am not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form'

By Andrea Blanco, Joseph Michalitsianos For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Podcaster Joe Rogan has said he will never host 'threat-to-democracy' Donald Trump on his podcast despite having been asked multiple times.

During a Monday airing of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan vehemently shut down the possibility of interviewing the 45th President of the United States.

'I am not a Trump supporter, in any way, shape or form,' Rogan, 54, said. 'I have had the opportunity to have him on my show, more than once, and I have said no every time.'

The controversial podcaster weighed in on the devastatingly polarized political spectrum in America and said he was not interested in giving Trump a platform because the former president is an 'existential threat to democracy itself.'

'It is already a weird time, post-Trump,' Rogan added.

'The Trump era is also going to be one of the weirder times when people look back historically about the division in this country.'

Rogan's remarks against Trump come just days after the podcaster, who has a $200million deal with Spotify, endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis potentially joining the 2024 Presidential race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZgzY_0gVZmQyh00
During a Monday airing of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan vehemently shut down the possibility of interviewing the 45th President of the United States

Rogan went on to suggest that Trump had led the masses to abandon their ethics and morals, but theorized that he would join the Presidential race in 2024.

'He is going to run again, things are going to get weirder, he is running against a dead man,' Rogan said.

On Friday, The New York Times reported that the former president has surprised some of his advisers by saying he may declare his intentions on social media, without even informing them in advance.

Trump, who has not officially addressed the reports, is said to be aggrieved by the increasing attention and compliments heaped on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Many Republicans believe DeSantis pushes the same policies that made Trump very popular - but without the divisive and unpredictable personality.

Rogan joined the growing group of prominent figures supporting DeSantis, when he praised the Florida Governor for his response to COVID-19 and his willingness to stand up for American freedoms.

DeSantis, a Harvard graduate, has been lauded by many Americans for making the decision to bring Florida out of lockdown more quickly than other states.

Rogan's remarks about Trump also come months after the former president said the podcaster had to stop apologizing to the left after videos resurfaced of Rogan saying the N-word.

'How many ways can you say you're sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them make you look weak and frightened. That's not you, and it never will be!' Trump wrote in a statement at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNgTJ_0gVZmQyh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsBwS_0gVZmQyh00

Rogan's support for DeSantis marks a dramatic turnaround from three years ago, when he backed Bernie Sanders bid for president.

In 2021, Rogan said he backed former First Lady Michelle Obama to beat Donald Trump, if she had decided to run in the 2024 Presidential election.

'She's great, she's articulate, she's intelligent, she's the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime ... she can win,' Rogan said.

He joked that Obama could team up with Vice President Kamala Harris as her running mate, producing a 'double dose of diversity.'

At the time, he also said that a Republican 'super team' lining up against the pair would be 'Trump and [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis together.'

'They have to make a super team. That's the only way they win,' Rogan stated.

While DeSantis hasn't formally announced he will run in the election, he has won straw polls and is viewed generally favorably by Republican voters.

'I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately he was correct,' Rogan said last week.

'He was correct when it comes to like deaths, he was correct. And when it comes to protecting all vulnerable populations, he was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies.'

He said he feels that what DeSantis has done for Florida has been 'admirable.' 'You know, he is not perfect. He's a human being, but what he's done is stand up for freedoms,' he said on the podcast.

Last week, Rogan also voiced his disapproval of President Joe Biden, saying 'So all this stuff is happening while we have a dead man as a president. You know, it's just not fun.'

'It seemed like the narrative was no one could talk about individual rights. It's all about [the] lockdown. You can't have an open state. You can't have kids in school. You can't do all that,' DeSantis said in February. 'We viewed it the opposite. The default needs to be freedom.'

While DeSantis received significant backlash for his decisions, Florida had an average number of deaths from the virus, comparable to numbers from states like New York, that implemented strict lockdown measures.

According to DeSantis, the decision reignited Florida's economy, which is highly dependent on tourism.

DeSantis also introduced the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, which has been praised by many Republican supporters and politicians.

The bill states 'Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.'

DeSantis defended Rogan when a video that compiled all of the times Rogan said the N-word went viral. Rogan, who is white, has since apologized.

'Do not apologize. Do not kow to the mob,' said DeSantis in a February interview with Fox News.

'Stand up and tell them to pound sand; if you do that, there's really nothing that they're able to do to you,' said DeSantis.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'The lil bird and I are now the best of friends': Journalist Alex Berenson returns to Twitter as social media giant admits he shouldn't have been banned for questioning COVID vaccines

The independent journalist Alex Berenson has been reinstated to Twitter following an 11-month ban that saw him 'permanently banned'. Last December he filed a federal lawsuit against the social media platform claiming his first amendment rights had been violated. In the lawsuit filed in District Court for Northern California, Berenson...
INTERNET
MSNBC

A bombshell term at the Supreme Court will scar America for decades

The Supreme Court just wrapped up its most consequential term in decades. This is about so much more than overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to outlaw abortion. This is about the most conservative Supreme Court in at least three-quarters of a century taking its newfound 6-3 majority out for a spin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

'Why not just say you hate the guy?' NPR is slammed for 'tasteless' tweet calling ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a 'divisive arch-conservative' just hours after he was assassinated during walk

Taxpayer-funded radio network NPR has been slammed for dismissing former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a 'divisive arch-conservative' just hours after the ex-leader's assassination. 'Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during...
WORLD
Fatherly

Republicans Have More Kids Than Democrats. A Lot More Kids.

Liberals are not having enough babies to keep up with conservatives. Arthur Brooks, a social scientist at Syracuse University, was the first to point this out all the way back in 2006 when he went on ABC News and blew blue staters minds. “The political Right is having a lot more kids than the political Left,” he explained. “The gap is actually 41 percent.” Data on the U.S. birth rate from the General Social Survey confirms this trend — a random sample of 100 conservative adults will raise 208 children, while 100 liberal adults will raise a mere 147 kids. That’s a massive gap.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Fury as left-wing activists ShutDownDC offer $200 bounties for intel on where SCOTUS judges who overturned Roe v Wade are after targeting Brett Kavanaugh during steakhouse dinner

A left-wing activist group is encouraging users on social media to tweet the location of any of the conservative Supreme Court Justices in exchange for money. The justices were the majority who voted to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision last month. Since then, pro-abortion activists have repeatedly...
ADVOCACY
Newsweek

Republicans' Best Case Scenario for the Midterms

With exactly four months until the midterms, it is still the Republican Party who is expected to come out on top in November. Historically, the party controlling the White House is the one that loses the most seats in the first midterm election of its administration, a fact that doesn't bode well for President Joe Biden.
ELECTIONS
NPR

Consider This from NPR

RUBY FREEMAN: (Crying) Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States to target you?. CHANG: They were driven into hiding when then-President Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, falsely accused Ruby and her daughter of rigging the election against Trump. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) FREEMAN: The...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Armed police swarm Steve Bannon's $2.35M DC home 'while he was live on air' after hoax caller claimed a gunman with a 'high powered rifle' was inside and threatening to 'shoot everyone'

Armed police swarmed Steve Bannon's home on Friday after a hoax caller claimed there was a gunman on the loose who had shot someone inside. Officers were spotted racing up to the house in Washington DC and shutting down the street after the alleged 'swatting' incident this morning. The former...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democracy#Podcaster#The New York Times
The Independent

Poll shows Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock with strong Georgia lead as voters reckon with Roe repeal

Senator Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia as voters come to terms with the repeal of federal abortion protections by the Supreme Court and the GOP dream of retaking the Senate appears to be getting further away.A Quinnipiac poll of registered voters puts the reverend at 54 per cent in the state, a whopping 10 points above his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. That’s a far larger margin than Republicans are hoping to see, and shows that Mr Walker has an uphill battle to fight if he wants to flip the seat back red.Buoying Mr Warnock’s chances against...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'A 10-year-old should be forced to give birth to a rapist's child? Biden fumes at story of Ohio girl who went to Indiana to get an abortion says we can't let the 'out of control' Supreme Court and 'extremist' Republicans 'take away our personal autonomy'

President Joe Biden on Friday fumed about a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who was forced to go to another state to get an abortion after she was raped, using the dramatic story to make the case for Democrats to vote this November. Biden raised his voice as he recounted the...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Hard Right rising

The following is a fictional example of a cable sent from an allied European nation's intelligence service chief of station in Washington to the headquarters. It reflects the analysis of the country’s senior-most intelligence officer on the scene, based on all source reporting over time. Such products are routinely produced by all intelligence services around the world and are often passed to senior-level decision-makers, including presidents and prime ministers. I have written such cables as a CIA officer, with one American president having had a grand time trying to pronounce my last name in the Oval Office. CIA officers often pride themselves as some of the smartest observers of local politics in any given country, given the agency's requirement to hit the streets and obtain ground truth reporting. This ethos would be no different from that of our allies serving in Washington, reporting on our own political machinations.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
creators.com

It's Not 'Minority Rule'; It's the Point

One of the more popular complaints of the contemporary left is that the Constitution subverts "democracy" for "minority rule." If the United States is really more divided than ever, we have even less reason to dispense with the mechanisms and institutions that diffuse power and constrain one side of the divide from lording over the other. Institutions like the Electoral College and the Senate temper divisions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Voters switch lopsidedly to GOP, in warning for Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans. Across 31 states, about two-thirds of voters who have switched their official party registrations in the past year have switched to the Republican Party, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. The phenomenon is playing out in virtually every region of the country — Democratic and Republican states along with cities and small towns — in the period since President Joe Biden...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

472K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy