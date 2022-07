PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria’s Twin Towers are receiving hundreds of thousands in safety upgrades months after a fire damaged one of the towers. In March, a fire on the 26th floor of the East tower caused smoke and water damage, injuring one and temporarily displacing dozens. Peoria Fire Department Interim Chief Shawn Sollberger says the upgrades are needed to get the buildings up to code.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO