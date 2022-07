Following a busy weekend of performances around their hometown of Canton the Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps continued the 50 th Anniversary tour. Wednesday night they competed in the “Summer Music Games – Cincinnati” held in Mason, Ohio. Last night they were in the “Drums on the Ohio” show in Evansville, Indiana. At the Cincinnati show the corps was awarded first place with a score of 76.3 receiving 1 st place honors from all 8 judges. In 2 nd place was the Crossmen (San Antonio, TX) with a score of 69.65. In 3 rd place was Music City (Nashville, TN) with a.

