Hawaii State

HNN News Brief (July 5, 2022)

By Jonathan Jared Saupe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe also got three years supervised release and was ordered to pay a $100,000 fine. More terminally ill patients are choosing aid-in-dying, but experts say obstacles to the option remain. Updated: 5 hours...

Colorado Newsline

Courts take the lead role as U.S. immigration policy remains in limbo

WASHINGTON — Eighteen months into the Biden administration, immigration reform has stalled despite campaign promises to reform the system, with the most recent movement on immigration policy doled out by the U.S. Supreme Court and in lower federal courts. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Biden administration in a 5-4 decision on June […] The post Courts take the lead role as U.S. immigration policy remains in limbo appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Ex-Hawaii senator sentenced to 40 months for taking bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Hawaii state senator was sentenced to 40 months in prison Tuesday for taking bribes in exchange for shaping legislation while in office. Former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English, 55, pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud in February, admitting he accepted bribes from a Hawaii business owner in exchange for shaping legislation that would benefit a company involved in publicly financed cesspool conversion projects. Former Hawaii state Rep. Ty Cullen also pleaded guilty to the same charge in a related case. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 20. English “peddled the power and influence of his position as a Hawaii State Senator and Majority Leader to enrich himself and betray the trust bestowed upon him by those he was elected to serve,” U.S. prosecutors said in a sentencing memo urging the judge to send him to prison for three-and-a-half years.
HAWAII STATE
