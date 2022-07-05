Clear Space Force Station that detects ballistic missile attacks is poised to evacuate after Alaska wildfires spread

WILDFIRE activity in Alaska has prompted evacuation orders in several communities, including one near Clear Space Force Station - one of America's ballistic missile warning radars.

Officials on Tuesday expressed concern over hot, dry and windy conditions that could fan the flames as the days continue.

Evacuations have been ordered in parts of Alaska as wildfire activity continues to grow

As of Monday, the fire has grown to more than 9,200 acres

"Over the holiday weekend, Alaska had thousand of lightning strikes and Red Flag conditions, with over 2,300,000 acres now burned statewide," read a statement from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

"There are 217 active fires with 19 new starts in the last 24 hours and 14 fires staffed with personnel on the ground.

"Wildland fire smoke also is generating health advisories over some portions of the state. Red Flag conditions continue today over a large area of Interior Alaska."

The Clear Fire started by lightning ner the community of Anderson in Denali Borough last week and has grown to over 9,500 acres on Monday.

Denali Borough Clerk Amber Renshaw said that about 43 people live in the area recommended for evacuation but many in the area use the properties as second homes or cabins.

Renshaw said only one person was confirmed to have evacuated by Monday morning, with others likely remaining in their homes.

Over 30 structures were threatened by the Minto Lake Fires as of Monday, said Jonathan Ashford for the fire information center.

By Sunday, officials recommended that residents north of the Chatanika River and west of the boat launch evacuate.

It's not clear how many people lived in the area and had evacuated, said Ashford.

A structural assessment is planned on a subdivision east of the fire to focus on protection and preparation, said Ashford.

"They’re going in just as a precaution right now to start doing some assessments in that community to see what, if anything, will need to be done because the fire on that north end is progressing to the east along Washington Creek," he added.