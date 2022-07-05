ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Clear Space Force Station that detects ballistic missile attacks is poised to evacuate after Alaska wildfires spread

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLFk2_0gVZljpp00

WILDFIRE activity in Alaska has prompted evacuation orders in several communities, including one near Clear Space Force Station - one of America's ballistic missile warning radars.

Officials on Tuesday expressed concern over hot, dry and windy conditions that could fan the flames as the days continue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5jWc_0gVZljpp00
Evacuations have been ordered in parts of Alaska as wildfire activity continues to grow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oif4S_0gVZljpp00
As of Monday, the fire has grown to more than 9,200 acres

"Over the holiday weekend, Alaska had thousand of lightning strikes and Red Flag conditions, with over 2,300,000 acres now burned statewide," read a statement from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

"There are 217 active fires with 19 new starts in the last 24 hours and 14 fires staffed with personnel on the ground.

"Wildland fire smoke also is generating health advisories over some portions of the state. Red Flag conditions continue today over a large area of Interior Alaska."

The Clear Fire started by lightning ner the community of Anderson in Denali Borough last week and has grown to over 9,500 acres on Monday.

Denali Borough Clerk Amber Renshaw said that about 43 people live in the area recommended for evacuation but many in the area use the properties as second homes or cabins.

Renshaw said only one person was confirmed to have evacuated by Monday morning, with others likely remaining in their homes.

Over 30 structures were threatened by the Minto Lake Fires as of Monday, said Jonathan Ashford for the fire information center.

By Sunday, officials recommended that residents north of the Chatanika River and west of the boat launch evacuate.

It's not clear how many people lived in the area and had evacuated, said Ashford.

As of Monday morning, the fire has grown to more than 9,200 acres.

A structural assessment is planned on a subdivision east of the fire to focus on protection and preparation, said Ashford.

"They’re going in just as a precaution right now to start doing some assessments in that community to see what, if anything, will need to be done because the fire on that north end is progressing to the east along Washington Creek," he added.

Comments / 5

RP
2d ago

This information she never been known to public because it reduces the strategic Defense of our country maybe someone who likes public opinion should not put everything out there for public opinions it should stay in-house do the national security

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Associated Press

1 home destroyed, 155 people told to evacuate Alaska fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One home has been destroyed by a wildfire burning in Alaska’s interior, while a majority of people under evacuation orders are sheltering in place, an official said Friday. The Clear fire is burning near the community of Anderson, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of Fairbanks. The city itself is not under an evacuation order, but three nearby subdivisions were earlier told to leave, as were those living in an area accessed by Kobe Road and cabins along the Teklanika River within two miles (3.2 kilometers) of the current fire perimeter. The evacuation was expanded Thursday to include structures that can be accessed by roads, driveways or trails on either side of the Parks Highway, from mile posts 273 to 280.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

COVID-19 cases prompt mask mandate at Denali National Park

The Clear Fire in Interior Alaska jumped into a rural subdivision late Wednesday near Anderson as crews work to keep it from reaching the Parks Highway, according to fire officials in charge of extinguishing the blaze. Five Alaska coastal communities set to share in $15 million in harbor grants. Updated:...
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Conversation U.S.

Alaska on fire: Thousands of lightning strikes and a warming climate put Alaska on pace for another historic fire season

Alaska is on pace for another historic wildfire year, with its fastest start to the fire season on record. By mid-June 2022, over 1 million acres had burned. By early July, that number was well over 2 million acres, more than twice the size of a typical Alaska fire season. We asked Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center in Fairbanks, why Alaska is seeing so many large, intense fires this year and how the region’s fire season is changing. Why is Alaska seeing so many fires this year? There isn’t one simple answer. Early in the season, southwest Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
OutThere Colorado

Remains found in Colorado those of "ancient" Native American child, possibly thrown from vehicle

On July 5, it was announced that the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office was investigating human remains found in the area of Disappointment Valley, located in southwest Colorado near the Dolores River. While it was initially believed that there was no apparent risk to the public – and that's still the case – a later update revealed shocking new details of the case.
COLORADO STATE
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Tsunami Caused By Huge Earthquake Could Strike Seattle In Minutes: Study

Washington state officials have data showing a horrifying possibility if an earthquake strikes the Puget Sound region. Researchers found that if a tsunami is triggered by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake along the Seattle Fault Zone, disastrous waves would reach the shoreline within minutes. The study says the waters would reach the east side of Bainbridge Island, Elliott Bay, and Alki Point in under three minutes.
SEATTLE, WA
alaskapublic.org

Wildfire activity escalates in Alaska with 20 new fires Monday

Wildfire activity continues to escalate in Alaska as the state logged more than 20 new fires Monday, raising the number of active fires to 214. Thousands of lightning strikes were again detected across a wide area, from Southcentral to the Interior to northern Alaska. Among lighting-caused fires that started Monday...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Force#Denali Borough Clerk#Renshaw#The Minto Lake Fires
alaskapublic.org

Southeast Alaska’s budworm infestation is still going, and they seem to be moving on to spruce trees

An insect infestation that was first reported in 2020 will continue to cause damage to a variety of trees throughout the Tongass this summer. Last summer’s unusually warm weather fueled an explosion in the western blackheaded budworm, leaving masses of browning trees in many areas of Southeast. The worm, which is the larval stage of the budworm moth, is known to feed on the new growth of trees, leaving them with a brownish-red appearance.
ALASKA STATE
alaska.gov

Another Victory for Alaska’s Statehood Defense

Governor Mike Dunleavy celebrates another victory for Alaska’s Statehood Defense initiative as the Federal Government is ending their claim to approximately 91 miles of the North Fork and Middle Fork of the Fortymile River. “This is a significant moment for Alaska,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “The Supreme Court has...
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

The challenges of education in Alaska

In one word, the state of education in Alaska is “pathetic.” Finger pointing, arguing and blaming everything except the structure of the current system will accomplish nothing. The constant cry of a bureaucracy saying “not enough money,” “more money” and “you don’t understand” gets us nowhere while the schoolchildren of Alaska are paying the price and are among the poorest educated in the nation.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in 20 feet of water at state park in Colorado

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo, presumably drowning after being reported missing from the shore on the afternoon of July 7. The unidentified woman was on the shore in the popular North Sailboard beach area when it was noticed she was gone. Authorities rapidly responded to the scene, arriving in six minutes and using an underwater drone to quickly locate the woman.
PARK COUNTY, CO
alaskapublic.org

Abortion access advocates plan several Alaska rallies for Saturday

Organizers with Planned Parenthood are holding four rallies in Alaska on Saturday to advocate for abortion access in the state. The rallies scheduled for Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and Homer come after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade last month, ruling that there is no constitutional right to an abortion.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Five Alaska coastal communities set to share in $15M in harbor grants

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five Alaska coastal communities are set to share in $15 million in grants from the state to help replace and improve their small boat harbors. Jeremy Talbott, Valdez’s port director, said the $5 million grant will help the city replace its aging small boat harbor, which has a 200-boat waiting list. He explained that 53% of Valdez’s recreational boats are owned by Alaskans from the Interior who travel south to fish, and that an expansion is needed.
ALASKA STATE
Phys.org

Birdwatching brings millions of dollars to Alaska

A committed and lucky birdwatcher in Alaska may see an elusive bluethroat north of the Brooks Range, catch a glimpse of the bold markings on a harlequin duck as it zips along an Interior river, encounter all four species of eider in Utqiaġvik, or take in the sounds of thousands of feeding shorebirds in the Copper River Delta.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Rising inflation rates hit Alaskans on gas, transportation and food

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s inflation rate continues to soar as it reached 7.2% in December of 2021, according to a report from the Department of Labor issued this month. Gasoline prices in urban Alaska have risen 52.2% from April 2021 to 2022, according to the Department of Labor....
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska’s June of ’22 set to go down as one of the driest ever

Anchorage just had its second warmest June on record, and the month is also expected to go down as one of the driest Junes ever statewide — if not the driest. That’s according to National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider, back for our Ask a Climatologist segment. And he says, while the meager June precipitation totals aren’t official yet, a drought designation for parts of the state is.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
577K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy