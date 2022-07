Gurriel is out of the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Royals, likely due to an undisclosed injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Gurriel will be on the bench for a second straight contest, and though the Astros haven't provided an explanation behind the back-to-back absences, the 38-year-old is presumably dealing with a physical concern. J.J. Matijevic gets the start at first base in Gurriel's stead and bats sixth in the series finale.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO