Public Safety

Google removes images of Highland Park gunman Bobby Crimo a day after massacre that left six dead

By Jennifer Smith, Chief Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Searches for photos of 'Bobby Crimo' or 'Robert Crimo' generated fewer than five results on Tuesday, as did searches for 'Highland Park shooting' or 'Highland Park parade'.

By contrast, hundreds of news articles appeared when using the general search and news search tool. Google has not yet explained the sudden lack of images.

Searches for the suspect's name were few in Google Images on Tuesday with only four or five hits generated. Google has not explained the move
A Google Image search for Robert Crimo, the suspect, generated only five images
Searches for photographs from the parade were also limited to fewer than two dozen where thousands would normally appear

A spokesman for Google did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's inquiries on Tuesday.

Crimo is cooperating with investigators who are trying to determine his motive for shooting dead six people and injuring another 30 at the parade yesterday.

His family confirmed his identity to law enforcement yesterday.

Crimo legally purchased the gun used in yesterday's attack - an AR-15-style assault rifle - from a local store.

He also bought a second rifle which police found in his vehicle.

He unleashed terror on families at the parade at 10.14am on Monday, opening fire from the roof of one of the buildings along the parade route, before the fleeing into the crowd.

The FBI released Crimo's photo yesterday after the massacre. The 21-year-old is shown, right, in a social media image 
He hid in plain sight by dressing up as a woman and pretending to be one of the frightened survivors.

Afterwards, Crimo went to his mother Denise's home.

He asked to borrow her car and she allowed him to. Police on Tuesday said they do not believe she knew at that point that he was the shooter.

From there, it's unclear what exactly he did next.

He was eventually arrested at 6.30pm, around eight miles north, after a member of the public spotted his vehicle and called 911. Around the same time, an off-duty cop in North Chicago spotted the car and called for back-up.

Police do not yet know what his motive for the attack was but they say he had been planning it for weeks.

