Osage County R2 is welcoming a new principal

Isn't it time you stop renting and start owning? This darling home is conveniently located in the heart of Camdenton and is near everything! It has been well maintained. You'll love the size of the garage/shop & fenced-in backyard. Imagine spending summer evenings grilling out on your back deck. The upper level of this home features the living area, kitchen, & master bedroom w/ a bathroom. The lower level has 2 additional bedrooms, a bathroom, as well as a laundry room. There is quick access to the backyard from the lower level. This feels rather private as the home sits at the end of the street and there is plenty of extra parking. Location is key! This home is just minutes from gas stations, grocery stores, shopping centers, & Camdenton schools. This one will go quickly. Don't delay.
Comments / 0