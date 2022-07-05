ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Body recovered from Phoenix canal was homicide victim; no ID

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities were trying to identify a woman whose body was recovered from a Phoenix canal and police said it’s a homicide case.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews were initially called out to a possible water rescue around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

But when crews reached the scene, they said the woman was already dead and had a gunshot wound.

Authorities said it’s unclear how long the body was in the water.

Police say detectives are actively investigating the incident as a homicide.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

