Nebraska State

Nebraska flags fly at half-staff for victims of July Fourth parade shooting

By Nolan Dorn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Flags across the state will be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting...

Wayne Moore
2d ago

The flag has nothing to do with the turds killing each other! The turds do not like the American Flag! Remember they burned and stepped on the American Flag

WOWT

Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Looking for a more relaxed lifestyle an Omaha couple moved to small-town Nebraska but getting there cost them a startling amount of stress and cash. After paying for a move from Omaha to Crawford, Nebraska, Jessica Irwin tells her mom she has a lot of emotions to unpack.
Nebraska troopers arrest 24 on suspicion of DUI over Fourth of July weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska state troopers had a busy holiday weekend as they arrested 24 people on suspicion of driving under the influence. “As Nebraskans kept their eyes on the fireworks this weekend, troopers were busy keeping our roads safe,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the patrol. “As we continue into the second half of the year, we urge all motorists to be safe on the roads and always have a sober driver. Whether it’s a holiday weekend or not, every day is an occasion to drive safely.”
Heavy rain projected Thursday for eastern Nebraska, western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Heavy rain is projected for Thursday afternoon and evening but the threat for widespread flooding is over eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area is expected to see storms between 3 to 9 p.m. and "localized" flooding is possible with 1-3 inches of rain possible during persistent thunderstorms.
Former classmate of Robert Crimo describes suspected Highland Park gunman

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - We're learning more and more about the suspected gunman in the Highland Park massacre. What was he like as a kid? Were there any warning signs?. FOX 32's Corey McPherrin spoke to Gracie Sclamberg — a young woman who went to school with the suspect from the age of five all the way through high school.
Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate Charles Kays, 81, died on Tuesday, according to the Department of Correctional Services. Kays was sentenced in Douglas County for first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and other crimes. He began his...
Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
NEWS 7.5.22: Severe Weather Risk, 4th of July Drownings, Nebraska Medical Marijuana Measure in Jeopardy, Smithfield Pork Settlement, and Black Hills Tourism

Most of the state of Iowa is under a heat advisory today, while parts of eastern Iowa are under an excessive heat warning. Officials tell Radio Iowa far northwest Iowa is at moderate risk with a level of four out of five for severe weather. Part of the region is under a severe thunderstorm watch as well. An enhanced risk is three out of five for the rest of Siouxland. The biggest threat could come from heavy thunderstorms and high winds.
Two women are stabbed in an assault in central Minnesota

(St. Cloud, MN) -- A woman is wanted in connection with a double stabbing in central Minnesota. Authorities say that Maritza Lockett is accused of stabbing two people early Sunday morning in a parking lot at Fifth Avenue and First Street South in St. Cloud. Police say the stabbings happened...
Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
One of Wisconsin’s most wanted arrested after being on the run since April

U.S. Marshals have arrested a man who’s been on the run since April. Kenneth Twyman has open cases both in Milwaukee and Waukesha County with his most recent warrant stemming from a homicide charge in April. Twyman was arrested near 13th and Drexel in Oak Creek and firearms and...
Correctional officials report inmate’s death at Nebraska prison

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the death of an inmate Wednesday afternoon. It’s reported Charles Kays, 81, died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary Tuesday. The cause of death is unknown at this time. Kays was serving a sentence of 16 years and eight...
Raise The Wage Nebraska Collects 130,000 Petition Signatures

Raise the Wage Nebraska is ready to submit more than 130,000 signatures to increase Nebraska’s minimum wage to $15 by 2026. Campaign Manager Kate Wolfe tells KLIN News, “It is a huge sigh of relief to know we have hit our goals of the number of signatures that we need to turn in to qualify for the ballot. It is always a stress at the end. That never changes. We are just really excited to have support from all across Nebraska.”
Nebraska issues provisional gaming licenses to WarHorse Gaming

WarHorse Gaming LLC announced on June 8 that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. The licenses allow for WarHorse management to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We...
