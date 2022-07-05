Nebraska flags fly at half-staff for victims of July Fourth parade shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Flags across the state will be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting...www.klkntv.com
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Flags across the state will be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting...www.klkntv.com
The flag has nothing to do with the turds killing each other! The turds do not like the American Flag! Remember they burned and stepped on the American Flag
Comments / 3