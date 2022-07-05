9NEWS stories from Rocky Mountain Honor Flight

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DENVER — Rocky Mountain Honor Flight is a tribute to veterans, flying them to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials that celebrate their service. On Thursday, 9NEWS will host a telethon to raise money to send more of Colorado's veterans on this trip of a lifetime. Rocky Mountain...

Sterling Journal-Advocate

Gov. Polis visits Perkins Canal site during tour of eastern Colorado

Colorado is waiting to see the results of a feasibility study on the Perkins County Canal, expected in December, before deciding its next move. Gov. Jared Polis told water officials, reporters and landowners Wednesday that he wants to see what the anticipated study says before making any public remarks about how Colorado might fight the Nebraska plan or help irrigators replace water lost to that project.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Choosing Big Labor over Colorado agriculture

Colorado’s family farms and ranches — forever fighting to stay afloat — apparently don’t face enough challenges to satisfy the Democrats who run our state legislature. So, last year, ruling Democrats heaped another burden on the people who provide all of us our food. They passed...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

How monsoon moisture is helping improve Colorado drought

This time of the year can be exciting with not only warm summer days but with afternoon thunderstorms helping to give many a quick soak of moisture. These thunderstorms are fueled by a monsoon weather pattern we typically get this time of the year not only providing us with afternoon activity but helping the statewide […]
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 8-10

COLORADO, USA — The July heat is sure to be intense, but don't let that stop you from heading outside and experiencing a unique Colorado event. We've found two dozen festivals, concerts, celebrations and events happening this weekend in every corner of Colorado. Be sure to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.
COLORADO STATE
ksut.org

Love, prayer and tickets: What we saw at the Rainbow Family gathering in northwest Colorado

This story was originally published by The Colorado Sun. The dirty dishes are stacked neatly next to three bins labeled wash, rinse and sanitize. Rob Savoye rolls up his sleeves and dives in, stacking washed sheet pans and mixing bowls from the Lovin’ Ovens kitchen on a rack built from downed trees. A guitarist sings under a tarp as bakers bustle around wood-burning ovens built from stone and mud only days earlier.
RELIGION
9NEWS

Digital license plates are coming to Colorado

DENVER — Digital license plates will soon be permitted on Colorado roads, thanks to a law taking effect next month. The legislation allowing the plates, House Bill 1162, was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in April. On Wednesday, the digital license plate developer Reviver announced it has complied with state requirements and will begin selling the plates in Colorado when the bill goes into effect.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

The History of Colorado’s Oldest Town

Where will you find the oldest "town" in Colorado? That question is a little more complex than it sounds. Most consider the town of San Luis to be the oldest in Colorado. Here's a quick look at the 171 years of this community's amazing history. What Defines a 'Town'?. I...
COLORADO STATE
ksjd.org

While the Big Lie continues, Colorado-based election expert leads the conversation on the safety of mail-in voting

We are once again in an election year and several states including Colorado and Utah have just wrapped up their primaries. Both those states are two of eight nationwide that use all mail in voting in their elections, but all states offer some form of mail in ballots. The process has come under scrutiny since former President Donald Trump accused the system of being rife with fraud. The Big Lie has been debunked by election officials and is the subject of a new documentary that looks at how Colorado has led the way in secure voting by mail.
DENVER, CO
ROCK 96.7

Wearing A Cowboy Hat In Wyoming? You Better Know The Rules

Wyoming is the Cowboy State, The University Of Wyoming athletic teams are called the Cowboys, the state license plate and many businesses use the cowboy on the bucking horse logo, so it's only natural for the cowboy hat to be a common accessory across the state. The Merriam-Webster dictionary describes...
WYOMING STATE
Colorado Newsline

Here’s the damage Colorado Republicans would do with a Senate majority

Colorado Republicans have been told by voters for a long time that they aren’t trusted to take charge of major organs of state power. Democrats have controlled both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office for four years, and the last time Democrats didn’t control at least two of those power hubs was 2004. […] The post Here’s the damage Colorado Republicans would do with a Senate majority appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Heat dome to overtake Colorado and boost temps toward triple digits

Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week.Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says.What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.Denver will see at least five straight days of 90-degree temperatures starting Friday.On Saturday, temperatures will near triple digits.Context: Denver hit 100° for the first time in 2022 on June 11 — the earliest point in the calendar year since 1872.Why it matters: Extreme heat is increasingly taking a toll on vulnerable populations.In addition, high temperatures may exacerbate drought conditions across Colorado. The four corners of the state began experiencing "extreme" or"severe" drought at the end of June, while much of the Front Range remains at moderate drought levels, officials report.Yes, but: It could be worse. An early monsoon season helped the southwest part of the state. Durango has received 2 inches of rain since the beginning of June, compared to the average of 0.5 inches, AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff says.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

The Colorado Stream Case That Could Revolutionize River Access

This story first appeared in High County News on June 27, 2022. ‘There are waters I’ve wanted to fish for 50 years, and I’ve been denied the use of a state-owned resource.’. The first rock hurtled past Roger Hill’s head and plunked into the Arkansas River on a...
COLORADO STATE
